Poland's ruling party leader promises voters more benefits ahead of fall election

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, speaks to a party convention in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Kaczynski promised voters a range of new benefits, including a large increase in a popular cash benefit for children, ahead of elections this fall. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, speaks to a party convention in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Kaczynski promised voters a range of new benefits, including a large increase in a popular cash benefit for children, ahead of elections this fall. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

