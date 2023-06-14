Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives

Volunteers with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after it crashed into the sea on Tuesday.

Video taken from one of the three RNLI lifeboats involved in the multi-agency operation off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, shows a boat approaching the aircraft that was overturned.

The 63-year-old pilot was the only person on board. Local media reported the man was helped out of the small plane by beachgoers.

The RNLI volunteers took the man to a Coastguard crew before ensuring the aircraft was secure and did not become a danger to navigation.

RNLI is a charity founded in 1824 that provides a 24-hour search-and-rescue service around the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland's coasts.