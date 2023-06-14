Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after it crashed into the sea on Tuesday.
Video taken from one of the three RNLI lifeboats involved in the multi-agency operation off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, shows a boat approaching the aircraft that was overturned.
The 63-year-old pilot was the only person on board. Local media reported the man was helped out of the small plane by beachgoers.
The RNLI volunteers took the man to a Coastguard crew before ensuring the aircraft was secure and did not become a danger to navigation.
RNLI is a charity founded in 1824 that provides a 24-hour search-and-rescue service around the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland's coasts.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
Canada
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
-
Canada wildfires: Firefighters from Portugal and Spain en route to Quebec
More firefighters from abroad are expected to arrive today to help battle Canada’s worst wildfire season of the 21st century. Quebec’s public safety minister says more reinforcements are to come from Portugal and Spain.
-
Sask. RCMP continue to work to identify baby boy who was left inside a bag in 1970
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate the details surrounding the identity of a baby boy who was found inside a bag in 1970
-
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
-
Ontario coroners looking to unionize over working conditions and upcoming reforms
Burned out and fed up with working conditions they say are unfair, Ontario's coroners are pushing to be allowed to unionize – despite their first raise in more than a decade and a law preventing them from doing so.
World
-
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
-
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Pennsylvania will truck in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to help quickly rebuild a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and crews will work 24 hours a day until they can reopen the critical commercial artery, officials said Wednesday.
-
Fierce fighting in Myanmar between army, resistance groups kills at least 26, groups say
Recent fierce fighting between Myanmar's army and local militant groups has killed at least 26 civilians, including six children, in area east of the capital, according to reports Wednesday by a resident, a rights group and a medical assistance group.
-
At least 78 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this weekend as part of the Biden administration’s push to repair deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing and keep lines of communication open, the State Department said Wednesday.
-
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
Politics
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
A spokesperson for the NDP says its leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are about to begin talks on setting terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office was informed by Canada's corrections agency about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened, CTV News has confirmed. Now, the minister is facing a call from the Official Opposition to resign.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
Health
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
Share your experiences with accessing health care as a senior
Canada's aging population, combined with a shortage of physicians reported across parts of the country, may leave some worried about their ability to access health-care services as they age. If you're a senior accessing health-care services in Canada today, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
Johnny Depp selects charities for the US$1 million he received from Amber Heard in defamation settlement
Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the US$1 million settlement he's owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.
-
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a 'cease-and-desist' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
Business
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
-
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto is home to one of the world's last Tamagotchi clubs. Some members have been playing for almost 20 years
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal
The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gille Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Montreal Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday.
-
Habs legend Henri Richard had head-injury related disorder CTE: posthumous study
Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death in 2020, the Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.