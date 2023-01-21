Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

The ruins of Machu Pichu are seen from a high vantage point, in the Cusco region of Peru, June 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) The ruins of Machu Pichu are seen from a high vantage point, in the Cusco region of Peru, June 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social