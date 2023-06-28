Pedro Pascal and World Bank's Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list

Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social