'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire

Isabelle Vardy got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire in Carramar, Australia, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.

Posting the video on her TikTok account, Vardy described the moment as a "once in a lifetime experience."

The Perth Observatory also shared images of what it described as a "ripper of a meteor," noting it was seen all around the southwest of Western Australia

Vardy said she was capturing video of the Wanneroo bushfire that's burning in the suburbs north of Perth at the time.

Local media reported the fire destroyed at least 10 homes Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and has burnt some 17 square kilometres of land. Authorities say the fire won't likely be controlled "for days."