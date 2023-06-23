OceanGate CEO explains his vision for Titanic trips in 2017 interview

The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.

"Travellers who come out will participate in the dives," Rush told CTV News Channel's Todd van der Heyden in 2017. "It's a very active experience".

Rush compared the dives to James Cameron's expeditions that filmed and documented large portions of the wreck site, and he highlighted the fact that very few have been able to set eyes on the Titanic since it sank in 1912.

"I wanted to be an astronaut and to me, this is like exploring a new planet," said Rush. "I've been waiting my whole life to do that."

Debris from the missing submersible Titan was found Thursday morning by a remotely operated underwater vehicle following a four-day search. Rush is among the five victims, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

