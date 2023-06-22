Number of refugees, displaced people in the world hit record high this week

A family arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after fleeing from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) A family arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after fleeing from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social