New earthquake hits Turkiye, toppling more buildings: 1 killed

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards

The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.

5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023

A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Chris Hadfield's children's book brought to life on stage

    Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.

    Chris Hadfield's first children's book focuses on the theme of children being afraid of the dark and how to overcome fears.

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards

