More than 1 million people are dropped from Medicaid as U.S. states start a post-pandemic purge of rolls
More than 1 million people have been dropped from Medicaid in the past couple months as some states moved swiftly to halt health care coverage following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Most got dropped for not filling out paperwork.
Though the eligibility review is required by the federal government, President's Joe Biden's administration isn't too pleased at how efficiently some other states are accomplishing the task.
"Pushing through things and rushing it will lead to eligible people -- kids and families -- losing coverage for some period of time," Daniel Tsai, a top federal Medicaid official recently told reporters.
Already, about 1.5 million people have been removed from Medicaid in more than two dozen states that started the process in April or May, according to publicly available reports and data obtained by The Associated Press.
Florida has dropped several hundred thousand people, by far the most among states. The drop rate also has been particularly high in other states. For people whose cases were decided in May, around half or more got dropped in Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.
By its own count, Arkansas has dropped more than 140,000 people from Medicaid.
The eligibility redeterminations have created headaches for Jennifer Mojica, 28, who was told in April that she no longer qualified for Medicaid because Arkansas had incorrectly determined her income was above the limit.
She got that resolved, but was then told her 5-year-old son was being dropped from Medicaid because she had requested his cancellation -- something that never happened, she said. Her son's coverage has been restored, but now Mojica says she's been told her husband no longer qualifies. The uncertainty has been frustrating, she said.
"It was like fixing one thing and then another problem came up, and they fixed it and then something else came up," Mojica said.
Arkansas officials said they have tried to renew coverage automatically for as many people as possible and placed a special emphasis on reaching families with children. But a 2021 state law requires the post-pandemic eligibility redeterminations to be completed in six months, and the state will continue "to swiftly disenroll individuals who are no longer eligible," the Department of Human Services said in statement.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dismissed criticism of the state's process.
"Those who do not qualify for Medicaid are taking resources from those who need them," Sanders said on Twitter last month. "But the pandemic is over -- and we are leading the way back to normalcy."
More than 93 million people nationwide were enrolled in Medicaid as of the most recent available data in February -- up nearly one-third from the pre-pandemic total in January 2020. The rolls swelled because federal law prohibited states from removing people from Medicaid during the health emergency in exchange for providing states with increased funding.
Now that eligibility reviews have resumed, states have begun plowing through a backlog of cases to determine whether people's income or life circumstances have changed. States have a year to complete the process. But tracking down responses from everyone has proved difficult, because some people have moved, changed contact information or disregarded mailings about the renewal process.
Before dropping people from Medicaid, the Florida Department of Children and Families said it makes between five and 13 contact attempts, including texts, emails and phone calls. Yet the department said 152,600 people have been non-responsive.
Their coverage could be restored retroactively, if people submit information showing their eligibility up to 90 days after their deadline.
Unlike some states, Idaho continued to evaluate people's Medicaid eligibility during the pandemic even though it didn't remove anyone. When the enrollment freeze ended in April, Idaho started processing those cases -- dropping nearly 67,000 of the 92,000 people whose cases have been decided so far.
"I think there's still a lot of confusion among families on what's happening," said Hillarie Hagen, a health policy associate at the nonprofit Idaho Voices for Children.
She added, "We're likely to see people showing up at a doctor's office in the coming months not knowing they've lost Medicaid."
Advocates fear that many households losing coverage may include children who are actually still eligible, because Medicaid covers children at higher income levels than their parents or guardians. A report last year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services forecast that children would be disproportionately impacted, with more than half of those disenrolled still actually eligible.
That's difficult to confirm, however, because the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services doesn't require states to report a demographic breakdown of those dropped. In fact, CMS has yet to release any state-by-state data. The AP obtained data directly from states and from other groups that have been collecting it.
Medicaid recipients in numerous states have described the eligibility redetermination process as frustrating.
Julie Talamo, of Port Richey, Florida, said she called state officials every day for weeks, spending hours on hold, when she was trying to ensure her 19-year-old special-needs son, Thomas, was going to stay on Medicaid.
She knew her own coverage would end but was shocked to hear Thomas' coverage would be whittled down to a different program that could force her family to pay US$2,000 per month. Eventually, an activist put Talamo in contact with a senior state healthcare official who confirmed her son would stay on Medicaid.
"This system was designed to fail people," Talamo said of the haphazard process.
Some states haven't been able to complete all the eligibility determinations that are due each month. Pennsylvania reported more than 100,000 incomplete cases in both April and May. Tens of thousands of cases also remained incomplete in April or May in Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico and Ohio.
"If states are already behind in processing renewals, that's going to snowball over time," said Tricia Brooks, a research professor at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. "Once they get piles of stuff that haven't been processed, I don't see how they catch up easily."
Among those still hanging in the balance is Gary Rush, 67, who said he was notified in April that he would lose Medicaid coverage. The Pittsburgh resident said he was told that his retirement accounts make him ineligible, even though he said he doesn't draw from them. Rush appealed with the help of an advocacy group and, at a hearing this past week, was told he has until July to get rid of about US$60,000 in savings.
Still, Rush said he doesn't know what he will do if he loses coverage for his diabetes medication, which costs about US$700 a month. Rush said he gets US$1,100 a month from Social Security.
In Indiana, Samantha Richards, 35, said she has been on Medicaid her whole life and currently works two part-time jobs as a custodian. Richards recalled receiving a letter earlier this year indicating that the pandemic-era Medicaid protection was ending. She said a local advocacy group helped her navigate the renewal process. But she remains uneasy.
"Medicaid can be a little unpredictable," Richards said. "There is still that concern that just out of nowhere, I will either get a letter saying that we have to reapply because we missed some paperwork, or I missed a deadline, or I'm going to show up at the doctor's office or the pharmacy and they're going to say, `Your insurance didn't go through."'
------
Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri, and DeMillo from Little Rock, Arkansas. Also contributing were AP reporters Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Arleigh Rodgers in Bloomington, Indiana. Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Hackers threaten to leak stolen Reddit data if company doesn't pay US$4.5 million
Hackers from the BlackCat ransomware gang, also known as ALPHV, are threatening to leak 80 gigabytes of confidential data from Reddit that they claim to have stolen during a February breach, according to a post from the group on the dark web, which was reviewed by CNN and an independent cybersecurity expert.
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the U.S. this weekend
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
Watch: Quick-thinking police officer stops unresponsive driver's car
A West Melbourne, Fla., police officer is being praised for the way he stopped the car of an unresponsive driver that was drifting into an intersection on Sunday.
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Watch: Kid walks off with soccer flag, halts game in Ireland
A women's soccer match was interrupted in Ireland Saturday when a toddler took off with a corner flag.
Canada
-
Deadly Manitoba highway crash investigation continues, RCMP interviewing survivors
The investigation into a deadly crash on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway is continuing by RCMP, as the Manitoba government has announced supports for family members of victims.
-
B.C. Sikh community identifies Surrey homicide victim as local temple leader
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a Surrey temple is being identified by the Sikh community as the president of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
-
In Labrador, those caring for a town's homeless population face backlash, criticism
A community group in Labrador is facing backlash for helping the homeless, with some residents saying the group is "enabling" the homeless population.
-
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Titanic submarine missing since Sunday, search underway near Newfoundland
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the Titanic.
-
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
-
As death toll rises to 81, new accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece
The number of confirmed victims from one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean rose to 81 Monday after three more bodies were found off southern Greece, as more survivors claimed that the battered trawler had been under tow by another vessel just before it sank with hundreds of people aboard.
-
More than 1 million people are dropped from Medicaid as U.S. states start a post-pandemic purge of rolls
More than 1 million people have been dropped from Medicaid in the past couple months as some states moved swiftly to halt health care coverage following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the U.S. this weekend
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Illinois and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Missouri.
-
Watch: Quick-thinking police officer stops unresponsive driver's car
A West Melbourne, Fla., police officer is being praised for the way he stopped the car of an unresponsive driver that was drifting into an intersection on Sunday.
Politics
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Conservatives vote in favour of bill enshrining long-term funding for child-care system
Conservative members of Parliament joined other parties to vote in favour of a bill that enshrines the federal government's long-term commitment to a Canada-wide early learning and child-care system.
-
Judge in Larry Nassar case calls on Canada for athlete protection at hearing
Canada has a chance to become a world leader when it comes to helping athletes alleging abuse against coaches, a prominent American judge told a parliamentary committee.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Canadian ERs to remain in crisis if action isn't taken on staffing shortages, patient surges: report
Canadian emergency departments are likely to remain in crisis until action is taken to tackle staffing shortages and patient surges, according to a new report on the years-long issue made worse during the pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a phone
Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.
-
'The Flash' opens to US$55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie 'The Flash' opened to US$55 million in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Business
-
'Retail has nine lives' in Canada as 2023 consumer spending strong -- for now: report
Retail sales growth in Canada is continuing to outperform much of the world so far this year, a sign of the ongoing resiliency of Canadian shoppers despite higher inflation and recession predictions, a new report has found.
-
High government spending means more inflation? It's complicated, economists say
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to block the federal government's budget bill from passing earlier this month is the latest example of government spending coming under scrutiny amid high inflation.
-
Airbus wins record order for 500 jets from India's IndiGo at Paris Air Show
India's IndiGo airline is buying 500 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus, the two companies said Monday, in a record-setting order that underscores surging demand for air travel fueled by the country's economic growth.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
Body language, knowledge of the game and luck: the art of chess photography
Maria Emelianova is a leading chess photographer, tasked with traveling the world to document the highs and lows of the sport. But even after years of experience, she finds it hard to put into words what makes it such a difficult profession to capture.
Sports
-
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet -- especially on her favoured surface of grass.
-
Police investigation into 2018 Canada junior team questioned at parliamentary hearing
The handling of the investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team was questioned at a parliamentary committee on Monday.
-
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to win CONCACAF Nations League on goals by Balogun and Richards
Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.