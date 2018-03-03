

The Associated Press





BOSTON -- Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

Residents in eastern Massachusetts are bracing for more flooding Saturday with high tides expected around noon. Dozens of people were rescued overnight from high waters in Quincy by local police and National Guard troops.

Authorities reported two more deaths from the storm, bringing the total in the Northeast to at least seven. A 25-year-old man in Connecticut and a 57-year-old man in Pennsylvania died when trees fell on their cars Friday.

The National Weather Service expects wind gusts of up to 40 mph in coastal areas Saturday, down from Friday's hurricane-force gusts.