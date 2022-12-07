Migrants flee plane forced to land in Spain by fake childbirth emergency

Passengers ride the escalator at El Prat airport in Barcelona in this 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Passengers ride the escalator at El Prat airport in Barcelona in this 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social