TORONTO - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, marked Prince Harry’s 35th birthday with a social media tribute which contained a newly released photo of baby Archie.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” her post reads. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!”

The Duchess of Sussex released the statement alongside a photo collage celebrating moments throughout Harry’s life, from an early photo of Harry in his mother Diana’s arms, to the previously unseen photo from Archie’s christening.

The photo shows Harry crouching down to look at his son, who is sitting on Meghan’s lap during the celebration back in July.