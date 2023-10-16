Martti Ahtisaari, former Finnish president, global peace broker and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies
Martti Ahtisaari, the former president of Finland and global peace broker who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts, died Monday. He was 86.
The foundation he created for preventing and resolving violent conflicts said in a statement it was "deeply saddened by the loss of its founder and (former) chair of the board."
In 2021, it was announced that Ahtisaari had advanced Alzheimer's disease.
"It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the death of President Martti Ahtisaari," Finnish President Sauli Niinist said in a statement. "He was president in times of change, who piloted Finland into a global EU era."
Niinist described Ahtisaari in a televised speech as "a citizen of the world, a great Finn. A teacher, diplomat and head of state. A peace negotiator and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate."
Ahtisaari helped reach peace accords related to Serbia's withdrawal from Kosovo in the late 1990s, Namibia's bid for independence in the 1980s, and autonomy for Aceh province in Indonesia in 2005. He was also involved with the Northern Ireland peace process in the late 1990s, being tasked with monitoring the IRA's disarmament process.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Ahtisaari "a hero of peace, security and conflict prevention," adding that "I admired his peace work in the Western Balkans."
"President Ahtisaari committed all his life to peace, diplomacy, the goodness of humanity, and had an extraordinary influence on our present and the future," said Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani. "He engraved the frame of our country, and his name will remain forever in the pages of the Republic of Kosovo's history."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called him "a visionary" and "a champion of peace" on X, formerly known as Twitter. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called Ahtisaari "an outstanding statesman and a good friend" and said he made a "vital contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process."
When the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee picked Ahtisaari in October 2008, it cited him "for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts."
Ahtisaari was the Nordic country's president for one six-year term -- from 1994 until 2000 -- and later founded the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative, aimed at preventing and resolving violent conflicts through informal dialogue and mediation.
Born June 23, 1937, in the eastern town of Viipuri, which is the present-day Russian town of Vyborg, Ahtisaari was a primary school teacher before joining Finland's Foreign Ministry in 1965. He spent about 20 years abroad, first as ambassador to Tanzania, Zambia and Somalia and then to the United Nations in New York.
He then joined the U.N., working at its New York headquarters, and in 1978 was appointed as the special representative for Namibia by then-U.N. Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim.
He headed the U.N. peacekeeping operation in the 1980s that led to Namibia's independence from South Africa in 1990. Ahtisaari had become deeply involved in activities aimed at preparing Namibians for independence during his diplomatic tenure in Africa in the 1970s.
The Namibian government was grateful for Ahtisaari's work and later made him an honorary citizen of the country. Namibian President Hage Geingob said on X that Ahtisaari was "a friend of the Namibian liberation struggle and a leading peacemaker who played through the United Nations a pivotal role in midwifing the birth of a new Namibia."
After returning to Finland in 1991, Ahtisaari worked as a Foreign Ministry secretary of state before being elected president in 1994. He was the first Finnish head of state to be elected directly instead of through an electoral college.
Having lived abroad for so long, he came into the race as a political outsider and was seen as bringing a breath of fresh air to Finnish politics. Ahtisaari was a strong supporter of the European Union and NATO, which Finland joined in 1995 and 2023 respectively.
A highlight came in 1999 when he negotiated -- alongside Russia's Balkans envoy Viktor Chernomyrdin -- the end to fighting in the Yugoslav province of Kosovo with Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.
Ahtisaari later said his toughest job as a negotiator and peace broker was during the Kosovo talks.
During his presidency, Ahtisaari hosted Russian President Boris Yeltsin and U.S. President Bill Clinton at a U.S.-Russia summit in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, in March 1997.
Ahtisaari "had a great heart and he believed in the human being," Niinist said.
"In his speech at the Nobel celebration, Ahtisaari said that all conflicts can be resolved: `Wars and conflicts are not inevitable. They are caused by humans,"' Niinist said. "There are always interests that war promotes. Therefore, those who have power and influence can also stop them."
As president, Ahtisaari travelled abroad more widely than any of his predecessors. At home, he often appeared impatient and vexed by media criticism -- he was clearly much more comfortable in international circles.
He declined to run for a second term in the January 2000 presidential election, saying he wanted to devote the time he would otherwise have used for campaigning to run the rotating EU presidency, which Finland held for the first time in 1999.
After the Finnish presidency, he was offered several international positions, including in the United Nations refugee agency, but decided instead to open his own office in Helsinki which centred on mediating in international crises.
In May 2017, Ahtisaari stepped down as chairman of the Crisis Management Initiative to help resolve global conflicts but said he would continue working with the organization as an adviser. He was replaced by former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, who is now running for president.
Stubb reacted to Ahtisaari's death on X, saying that "perhaps now more than ever, the world needs people like him."
Ahtisaari is survived by his wife Eeva and their adult son, Markko.
CMI said Ahtisaari will be laid to rest following a state funeral. The date will be announced later.
------
Former Associated Press writer Matti Huuhtanen, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania, contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
-
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
-
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
-
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
World
-
Urban battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive might look like
A battle that killed dozens of civilians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza as expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
-
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing 'shocking and scandalous claims'
A lawyer for Donald Trump told a London judge Monday that the ex-president plans to prove that a discredited report by a former British spy that contained 'shocking and scandalous claims' that he was compromised by Russians in his first bid for the presidency was wrong and harmed his reputation.
-
France's Macron holds security meeting amid heightened alert after deadly school stabbing
French President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting on Monday amid heightened alert against feared terror threats, as a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated over a bomb threat.
-
6 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv continues drone counterstrikes
Russian attacks on Ukraine over a 24-hour period killed six people, local officials reported Sunday.
-
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Hospitals in Gaza faced collapse Monday as water, power and medicine neared depletion, while hundreds of thousands of Palestinians faced dwindling food supplies as Israel maintained punishing airstrikes in retaliation for last week's deadly rampage by Hamas.
Politics
-
Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
-
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Chris Evans says he's 'enjoying life' as a newlywed after marrying Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has traded in his Captain America shield for a wedding band on Saturday during an appearance at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where he publicly confirmed for the first time that he recently wed actress Alba Baptista.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
Business
-
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
LinkedIn cuts more than 600 workers, about 3 per cent of workforce
LinkedIn said Monday it is laying off hundreds of employees amounting to about 3 per cent of the social media company's workforce. The Microsoft-owned career network is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams.
-
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
-
Seagulls close a Venice airport
Venice Marco Polo Airport, located north of the city, with a runway adjacent to the lagoon, is the fifth busiest airport in Italy, and the largest in the north of the country outside the Milan area. But on Friday morning, things ground to a halt when a flock of gulls congregated at the end of the runway.
Sports
-
Olympic committee president Thomas Bach says term limits at the IOC 'are necessary'
One day after some Olympic officials urged him to scrap term limits and stay for four more years, IOC president Thomas Bach said Monday they 'are necessary.' The German lawyer also took a public swipe at potential successor Sebastian Coe because some colleagues think he is campaigning too early.
-
IOC warns countries that block athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.
-
Tom Kim becomes youngest golfer to win three PGA Tour titles since Tiger Woods
Almost exactly a year on from easing to a three-shot victory at the same event, it makes Kim the first golfer to defend the Shriners Children's Open since Jim Furyk in 1999, and the youngest to win three PGA Tour titles since Tiger Woods.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.