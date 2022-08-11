Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The confrontation came as officials warned of an increase in threats against federal agents in the days following a search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and may have been present at the Capitol on the day of the attack, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The suspect was identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, according to the law enforcement official. He was not charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the official said. Federal investigators are examining whether Shiffer may have had ties to far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, the official said.
Shiffer "attempted to breach" the visitor's screening area at the FBI office at around 9:15 a.m., and fled when agents confronted him, according to federal authorities' account of the incident. After fleeing onto Interstate 71, he was spotted by a trooper and fired shots as the trooper pursued him, said Lt. Nathan Dennis, a Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson, at a press conference.
Shiffer left the interstate north of Cincinnati and abandoned his car on rural roads, where he exchanged gunfire with police and sustained injuries, though no one else was hurt, Dennis said.
Shiffer was shot after he raised a gun toward police at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dennis said. The fatal encounter with police happened after negotiations failed and police tried unsuccessfully to use "less lethal tactics," Dennis said, without providing details.
State highway workers blocked off roads leading to the scene as a helicopter flew over the area. Officials locked down a mile radius near the interstate and urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside. The interstate has been reopened.
There have been growing threats in recent days against FBI agents and offices across the country since federal agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. On Gab, a social media site popular with white supremacists and antisemites, users have warned they are preparing for an armed revolution.
Federal officials have also been tracking an array of other concerning chatter on Gab and other platforms threatening violence against federal agents. FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the threats as he visited another FBI office in Nebraska on Wednesday.
"Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with," Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.
The FBI on Wednesday also warned its agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are "not visible outside FBI space," citing an increase in social media threats to bureau personnel and facilities. It also warned agents to be aware of their surroundings and potential protesters.
The warning did not specifically mention this week's search of Mar-a-Lago but attributed the online threats to "recent media reporting on FBI investigative activity."
------
Welsh-Huggins reported from Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
Power restored in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power has been restored in Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
Canada
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
-
Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
-
Power restored in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power has been restored in Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
World
-
Hostage standoff at Beirut bank ends with gunman's arrest
A gunman demanding a Beirut bank let him withdraw his trapped savings to pay his father’s medical bills took up to 10 people hostage in a seven-hour standoff Thursday before surrendering in exchange for what a family lawyer said was US$35,000 of his money.
-
Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48
The Palestinian death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants rose to 48 Thursday after an 11-year-old girl and a man died from wounds they suffered during the worst cross-border violence in over a year.
-
Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019.
-
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July.
-
San Francisco paramedic sedated abortion rights protester involuntarily
A protester has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city of San Francisco claiming that a paramedic, under the direction of a police sergeant, injected her against her will with a sedative while she was handcuffed after being removed from a Golden State Warriors championship game for demonstrating in favour of abortion rights.
-
FBI: Data from Indiana mall gunman's laptop cannot be recovered
Data cannot be recovered from the laptop of the 20-year-old man who allegedly shot five people in a Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, the FBI said Thursday.
Politics
-
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
Health
-
Ontario health minister says health-care access through OHIP won't change
Ontarians will not have to pay out of pocket for health-care services, the province's health minister said Thursday, a day after she came under fire for refusing to rule out further privatization in the system.
-
Doctors call for action as intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths rise in Canada
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
-
100-year-old colour perception theory had a math mistake: study
The 3D mathematical model used for more than 100 years to describe how our eyes distinguish colours has been found to have an important math error.
Entertainment
-
Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia
Olivia Newton-John, the singer and 'Grease' star who died on Monday in the United States, will receive a state memorial service in Australia, Victorian state Premier Dan Andrews announced Thursday.
-
Beyoncé calls Madonna a 'masterpiece genius' for joining her on 'Break My Soul' remix
For lending the iconic melody from 'Vogue' to Beyonce's new 'Break My Soul' remix, Madonna received a new title: 'masterpiece genius,' bestowed upon her by Bey herself.
-
'They want to honour the music': Teenage Head continues tour after guitarist's death
Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head will continue their tour, including a stop in Winnipeg next week, after the death of guitarist Gord Lewis.
Business
-
S&P/TSX rises, U.S. markets lose ground on mixed trading day
Canada's main stock index posted another day of triple-digit gains and U.S. markets were mixed Thursday against the backdrop of mounting evidence that inflation may be beginning to ease.
-
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Canadians will soon be able to carry a piece of national music history in their wallets with the launch of a coin commemorating legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
-
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand on Friday welcomed the first cruise ship to return since the coronavirus pandemic began, signalling a long-sought return to normalcy for the nation's tourism industry.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
U.S. President Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family.
-
Missing mascot found: Team New Brunswick's gnome arrives at the Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of Team New Brunswick -- who had been reported missing -- has finally arrived at the Canada Summer Games in Ontario's Niagara region.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
-
Oilers mourn six-year-old fan who lost battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old fan who died after a battle with cancer.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open
A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon.
Autos
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
-
Unifor calls for national auto strategy, dedicated ministry to capture EV potential
Unifor is calling for a national auto strategy, and a dedicated federal government ministry to lead it, to capture the significant potential offered by the transition to electric vehicles.
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.