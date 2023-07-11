Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot

Violent insurrectionists loyal to former U.S. President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Violent insurrectionists loyal to former U.S. President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social