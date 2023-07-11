Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A North Carolina man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for shooting a teenager in the head was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for attacking police officers with a flagpole during the riot.
Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 22, was free on pretrial release for an attempted murder charge in Johnston County, North Carolina, when he joined the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Outside the Capitol, Beddingfield flashed a Nazi-style salute after attacking police officers with a pole attached to an American flag, according to federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Beddingfield to a prison term of three years and two months followed by two years of supervised release, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia.
Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of three years and six months for Beddingfield, who pleaded guilty in February to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding police.
Beddingfield, then 20 and living in Middlesex, North Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C., with his father on Jan. 6 and attended then-President Donald Trump's “Stop the Steal” rally. Leaving the rally, they separated as they approached the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters.
On the West Plaza, Beddingfield attacked police officers with a flagpole and threw a piece of the pole at an officer after it broke.
“Beddingfield then faced the Capitol and made a gesture (one that is commonly associated with the Nazis), extending his arm and hand forward and at an upward angle,” a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.
After entering the Capitol, he joined other rioters in attacking a group of police officers in a hallway. Getting hit with a chemical irritant made him retreat. Entering an office for then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Beddingfield washed his eyes in a drinking fountain before he left the building.
In August 2021, Beddingfield pleaded guilty to an assault charge for shooting a teenage boy in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina. Beddingfield was sentenced to two years of probation for the December 2019 shooting, which the teen survived.
“From publicly available interviews given by Beddingfield's father, it seems that from the beginning, there was no dispute that Beddingfield shot his victim, a 17-year-old Hispanic male. The claim appears to be that Beddingfield shot the victim after Beddingfield was robbed,” assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Murphy wrote in a filing last year.
An attorney for Beddingfield has said that terms of his pretrial release in the North Carolina case allowed him to travel to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally.
FBI agents found eight guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition when they searched Beddingfield's family home. Images found on Beddingfield's phone included swastikas, Hitler memes and others glorifying white supremacist ideologies, prosecutors said. Messages on the phone suggest he harbored “deep resentment” toward Black, Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ people, according to prosecutors.
“In some of the messages and exchanges,” Murphy wrote, “Beddingfield unabashedly expresses his wish that members of those groups meet a violent end and in others he expresses a desire to inflict said violence or death on the same.”
About a year after the riot, Beddingfield posted a message on Instagram that said, “I'd like to reclaim America and it is fine if a few of my peoples enemies are `hurt' in the process.”
More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty. More than 560 have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from three days to 18 years.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Leaders move to simplify path for Ukraine to join alliance
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
NEW | Injunction to remove Winnipeg landfill blockade getting ready to be filed, mayor says
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says he supports the decision to seek an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking the main road to Brady Landfill.
Ukraine now has a path to NATO membership, but allies have not set out a timeline
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
Canada
-
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
-
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
-
NEW
NEW | Injunction to remove Winnipeg landfill blockade getting ready to be filed, mayor says
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says he supports the decision to seek an injunction to remove protesters who are blocking the main road to Brady Landfill.
-
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
World
-
German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right
Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
-
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said. One person was missing.
-
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
-
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
-
Israelis block highways and throng airport in protest at government's plan to overhaul the judiciar
Thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets Tuesday, blocking major highways and thronging the country's main international airport, in countrywide demonstrations against the government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.
-
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A North Carolina man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for shooting a teenager in the head was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for attacking police officers with a flagpole during the riot.
Politics
-
Ukraine now has a path to NATO membership, but allies have not set out a timeline
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
-
Corporate ethics czar launches forced-labour probes into Nike, Dynasty Gold in China
Ottawa's corporate-ethics watchdog has announced investigations into a gold-mining corporation and the Canadian branch of Nike for possible forced labour by China's Uyghur minority in their supply chains.
Health
-
Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say
Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, provincial leaders said at the annual premiers conference Tuesday.
-
Alberta calls on federal government to help Indigenous communities with opioid crisis
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal government is failing when it comes to some of the big issues in its jurisdiction, particularly Indigenous health care.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a six-metre wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Surrounded by chirping birds, buzzing mosquitoes and waves gently lapping on the shore, viewers travel through time, witnessing a permafrost thaw slump, rising floodwaters and shrubs take over Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island.
Entertainment
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
-
Johnny Cash and June Carter immortalized in London, Ont., the site of their engagement
A mural marking the moment music icon Johnny Cash proposed to June Carter is nearly complete in London. Painted on a Dundas Street wall of Budweiser Gardens, it interprets a famed photo. The photo was taken at the London Gardens on Feb. 22, 1968.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school
Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the UCLA-based elementary school where he was once himself a scholarship student, the actor and the college said Tuesday.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH | Personal finance expert on how to slash your month expenses ASAP
As a concerning new report sheds light on the pressures facing Canadian consumers from the surging cost of household bills, this personal finance educator is sharing tips on how you can reduce your monthly budget.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
-
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
Lifestyle
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
-
Ontario woman breaks record for largest toothbrush collection in the world
The only plaque you’ll find around Kelly Hardy is the one she received from Guinness World Records for the largest toothbrush collection on the planet.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Sports
-
Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.
-
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player's home in 2022
An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said.
-
Mikala Jones, Hawaii surfer known for filming inside waves, dies in surfing accident
Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.