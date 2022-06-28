Man jailed, charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani

Man jailed, charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference June 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social