OTTAWA -- The United States Coast Guard recently rescued a man who had survived a bear attack and built an “SOS” sign on the top of a rural Alaska shack.

In a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak were travelling by helicopter from Kotzebue to Nome on the western coast of Alaska when they noticed the sign and a man waving his arms in the air.

Upon making contact with the man, the coast guard learned that he had survived a bear attack a few days earlier. The man had bruising on his torso and a leg injury.

The mantold the coast guard that the bear had returned to his camp to harass him every day for a week and that his friends had grown worried after he did not return to Nome.