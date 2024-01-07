Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been inaugurated, returning the state's highest office to GOP
Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump and known for his conservative positions on issues like abortion, was inaugurated Sunday evening -- marking a political shift of leadership in a state that has had a Democratic governor for the last eight years.
During his 30-minute speech, Landry called for unity and expressed his love for the Bayou State while also laying out some of his priorities, including an aggressive response to addressing "uncivilized and outrageous" violent crime and safeguarding schools from "the toxicity of unsuitable subject matter."
Landry will officially assume office as Louisiana's 57th governor on Monday at noon. His inauguration was originally scheduled to take place Monday but was pushed up to Sunday evening due to weather concerns.
"It is fitting and appropriate that we stand today before this Capitol, the sun having set on the past and where a new Louisiana day dawns," Landry said during his address.
Landry took the oath of office on the steps of Louisiana's Capitol, where hundreds of people watched. Once assuming office tomorrow afternoon, Republicans will occupy all statewide elected positions in Louisiana. Additionally, the GOP has a two-third supermajority in both the state House and Senate.
Among those in attendance at the inauguration were House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Donald Trump Jr., current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal.
The walkways were lined with American flags and thin blue line American flags, a symbol that has become associated with Blue Lives Matter -- a term which has been used by some police supporters in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Landry, who has a law enforcement background, noted the rows of flags in his speech and said, "We know too well the sacrifice you give every day and the risk you endure to protect us from those who will not follow the laws of society."
Among Landry's top priorities once in the governor's mansion is addressing crime in urban areas. Louisiana has the nation's second-highest murder rate per capita.
Landry has vowed to call a special legislative session in his first few months in office to address the issue. He has pushed a tough-on-crime rhetoric, calling for more "transparency" in the justice system and continuing to support capital punishment.
"I pledge to do all I possibly can to make our state safer and to bring an end to the misguided and deadly tolerance for crime and criminals that plague us," Landry said Sunday.
Landry, who has served as the state's attorney general for eight years, won the gubernatorial election in October, beating a crowded field of candidates and avoiding a runoff. The win was a major victory for the GOP, reclaiming the governor's mansion. Edwards was unable to seek reelection due to term limits.
Landry, 53, has raised the profile of attorney general since taking office in 2016, championing conservative policy positions. He has been in the spotlight over his involvement and staunch support of Louisiana laws that have drawn much debate, including banning gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people, the state's near-total abortion ban and a law restricting children' access to "sexually explicit material" in libraries, which opponents fear will target LGBTQ+ books.
"Our people seek government that reflects their values," Landry said Sunday. "They demand that our children be afforded an education that reflects those wholesome principles, and not an indoctrination behind their mother's back."
The governor-elect has been in national fights over President Joe Biden's policies limiting oil and gas production and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Prior to serving as attorney general, Landry spent two years on Capitol Hill, beginning in 2011, where he represented Louisiana's 3rd U.S. Congressional District. Before that, he served 11 years in the Louisiana Army National Guard, was a local police officer, sheriff's deputy and attorney.
Along with addressing crime, Landry has also vowed to call a special redistricting session once in office.
Louisiana lawmakers have until the end of January to draw and pass new congressional boundaries to replace a current map that a federal judge said violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of the state's Black voters.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Golden Globes open with rocky Jo Koy monologue, wins for Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph
The Golden Globes are back from the dead, and ready to party.
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Parts of N.S. expecting to see up to 30cm of snow
Halifax is expecting to see between 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. However, Western Nova Scotia is expecting to withstand the worst of the weather system, with some areas expecting up to 30 centimeters.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Elephant populations are stable, but more connected protected areas are needed for long-term sustainability: study
The number of African savannah elephants is no longer dwindling on the continent, but in order to achieve long-term stability it’s important to establish more connected protected areas, according to a new study.
Tyre Nichols' family to gather for vigil a year after police brutally beat him
On Sunday night, Tyre Nichols' family members and their supporters will gather near the location of his fatal beating by Memphis police one year ago to remember the life of the man who was taken from them at the age of 29.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Canada
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
-
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
-
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
-
N.B. wrongful convictions: A story of undisclosed evidence, recanting witnesses
The story behind two New Brunswick men's wrongful convictions for murder contains classic elements of how things can go terribly wrong in Canada's justice system, say the lawyers who fought to prove their innocence.
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
-
'More sweet than sour': New survey shows Canadians are optimistic entering 2024
After emerging out of a year of international conflict, wildfires, and inflation, Canadians are welcoming 2024 with optimism, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute
World
-
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month Sunday.
-
Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has been inaugurated, returning the state's highest office to GOP
Louisiana Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump and known for his conservative positions on issues like abortion, was inaugurated Sunday evening -- marking a political shift of leadership in a state that has had a Democratic governor for the last eight years.
-
Tyre Nichols' family to gather for vigil a year after police brutally beat him
On Sunday night, Tyre Nichols' family members and their supporters will gather near the location of his fatal beating by Memphis police one year ago to remember the life of the man who was taken from them at the age of 29.
-
Explainer: Missing door 'plug' may hold vital clues to how a gaping hole blew open on a jetliner
The gaping hole that opened up in the side of an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday opened where aircraft maker Boeing fits a "plug" to cover an emergency exit that the airline does not use. Now, investigators are eyeing the plug as a possible cause for the blowout.
-
Iowa's Christian conservatives follow their faith when voting, and some say it leads them to Trump
Pastor Charles Hundley opened his worship service on a cold Sunday in northeast Des Moines with a prayer that made it clear one endorsement above all will matter in Iowa's caucuses eight days away.
-
The Pentagon adds new details about Austin's secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden
The Pentagon released new details Sunday about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's continued hospitalization, saying he had a medical procedure Dec. 22, went home a day later and was admitted to intensive care Jan. 1 when he began experiencing severe pain.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
-
More start-ups, applications in health-care, questions around flaws and CO2 emissions: AI predictions for 2024
Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for the last few years. But what’s to come in the next 12 months of development? Experts talk AI in the doctor’s office, the growing questions around flaws and regulation, and its hidden climate impact.
-
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
Entertainment
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
-
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
-
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Business
-
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
-
A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media
A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
Sports
-
Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
-
Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney revel in team's latest big win in FA Cup
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have FA Cup fever -- just like their soccer club Wrexham. The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury, a team from one division higher in English soccer's pyramid.
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.