First we had alternative facts. Now we have alternative history.

Users are flooding Twitter with #LostTrumpHistory memes after the U.S. President seemed to suggest he was on the ground with first responders during 9/11.

According to the ongoing onslaught of historically dubious claims, Trump painted the Mona Lisa, built the Great Wall of China and attended the moon landing.

Trump painted the Mona Lisa and gave the painting away because she wasn’t his type #LostTrumpHistory — ((Wry™)) (@RIWry77) July 29, 2019

Confused? It’s a communal response to comments Trump made Monday in a White House Rose Garden ceremony.

Trump signed a bill to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on Monday, but in his speech before putting pen to paper, he said something that caught the internet’s attention.

While praising first responders, Trump said, “I was down there also (at Ground Zero).

“But I’m not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there,” he continued. “I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

He did not extrapolate on exactly what he meant.

"I wont call myself an astronaut, but I was there when we landed on the moon"#LostTrumpHistory pic.twitter.com/q4LBTKB4vf — Hambino, The Great (@Hambino15) July 29, 2019

On several occasions, Trump has spun different narratives about his whereabouts and actions around 9/11, but has failed to provide evidence to support these claims. On the campaign trail in 2016, he said he “helped a little bit” to physically clear rubble away. Before that, in 2015, he claimed to have watched people jump during the collapse of the towers from his Manhattan apartment, despite the fact that his apartment was roughly four miles away.

After Monday’s comments, Twitter users immediately began to mock the remarks by inserting Trump into historical events he was not present for, and filing them all under the hashtag #LostTrumpHistory.

#LostTrumpHistory



Trump built the Great Wall of China and made the Mexicans pay for it — �� ������ ℂ�������� ������ �� (@TheGiftOfMayhem) July 29, 2019

In 2019, astronomer Donald Trump discovered that the Moon was a part of Mars.



#LostTrumpHistory — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 29, 2019

The hashtag places Trump all over the globe and scatters him throughout time, from revealing him as a first responder for the Titanic to giving him Amelia Earhart’s place in history.

Did you know that Donald Trump was the first aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?

It’s true. Believe me.



I wonder what other, little known facts there are about Donald Trump’s accomplishments or roles in history.

Please share if you know one.#LostTrumpHistory — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 29, 2019

Since Trump took office in 2016, he has uttered more than 10,000 false or misleading claims, according to the Washington Post’s fact checker.