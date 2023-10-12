Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday. Without power, communication is limited and information is scarce.
Egypt has engaged with intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point, which remained closed on both sides Thursday. Egypt pushed back against proposals to establish corridors out of Gaza, saying an an exodus of Palestinians from the enclave would have grave consequences on the Palestinian cause.
The war, which has claimed more than 2,400 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.
Here's what's happening on Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war:
220 EVACUEES ARRIVE IN MADRID FROM TEL AVIV
Spain's foreign ministry says a plane evacuating 220 people from Tel Aviv landed in Madrid late Wednesday, bringing to 429 the number of people flown out of the city on Spanish flights in two days.
The Wednesday flight included 149 Spaniards, 15 people from other European Union countries, 36 from Latin America and 20 from other countries, a foreign ministry statement said.
The previous day's flight brought out 209 people, 185 of them Spaniards.
FRANCE MAKES 24 ARRESTS FOR ANTISEMITIC ACTS SINCE HAMAS ATTACKED ISRAEL
France's interior minister is reporting 24 arrests for antisemitic acts in the country since Hamas attacked Israel and says that online hate is surging.
"Since the end of the day Saturday, since the terrorist massacres in Israel, there have been more than 100 antisemitic acts, essentially graffiti -- swastikas, `death to Jews,' calls for an intifada against Israel," said the minister, Gerald Darmanin.
Speaking Thursday on France Inter radio, he said there have also been people caught with knives near Jewish schools and synagogues and a drone equipped with a camera that was spotted flying over a Jewish cultural center. Because of stepped-up police security around Jewish sites, "we were able to detain a large proportion of these people" with 24 arrests, he said.
Online, "hatred is surging," he added, with more than 2,000 cases of antisemitic speech reported to a French online watchdog force, he said.
ISRAEL IS TRYING TO IDENTIFY THOSE MISSING SINCE SATURDAY'S ATTACK
The Israeli official overseeing the effort to return hostages taken by Hamas says the government is still trying to identify all of those missing or taken captive in Saturday's attack.
In a statement, Gal Hirsch said his office is working "to formulate an assessment of the situation" and to assist the families of the captives and missing. "The searches in the field are continuing and the difficult work of identifying the bodies continues," said Hirsch, a former general who was appointed after the incursion by Hamas on Saturday.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said Thursday that the army has notified the families of 97 Israelis believed to be in Hamas captivity.
BEIJING CONFIRMS 3 CHINESE NATIONALS DIED IN LATEST GAZA WAR
China said Thursday that three Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead in the latest Israel-Hamas war. Two others are missing and several have been injured, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He urged authorities to make every effort to search for and rescue the missing.
The Chinese Embassy in Israel reported earlier in the week that a young woman of Israeli and Chinese heritage was among the scores of hostages taken by Hamas fighters.
China's Mideast envoy, Zhai Jun, discussed the crisis with Amal Jadou, the first deputy foreign minister of Palestine, in a phone call Wednesday.
IN PHONE CALL, PRESIDENTS OF SYRIA AND IRAN SAY THEY STAND BEHIND PALESTINIANS
The presidents of Iran and Syria have discussed by telephone the situation in the Gaza Strip, expressing both countries' support for the Palestinian people.
Syria's state news agency SANA reported that Syria's Bashar Assad and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi said they stand behind the Palestinian people who are "being subjected to crimes and have the right to resist to defend their legitimate cause to gain back their rights."
Assad was quoted by SANA as saying that Israel's policies are leading to bloodshed in the region and called on Arab and Muslim countries to work on defending the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza.
NORWAY STARTS PARLIAMENT SESSION WITH A MINUTE OF SILENCE FOR VICTIMS
The Norwegian parliament started its session Thursday with a minute of silence for the victims' of the events in Israel.
Masud Gharahkhani, Speaker of Stortinget, the 169-member assembly, said ahead of the minute of silence that "innocent people have been exposed to brutal terror attacks and a war that will lead to huge suffering for the civil population in Israel and Palestina."
HAMAS SAYS IT WON'T BE DETERRED BY NETANYAHU'S UNITY GOVERNMENT
Hamas responded defiantly Thursday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement the day before that he and opposition leader Benny Gantz had formed a national unity government to lead the country in its war on the Hamas militant group.
Hamas officials vowed that Israel's united front would not "intimidate or deter the resistance."
"We have been preparing for this attack for years," said Mohammad Nazzal, a senior Hamas official. "The resistance fighters have prepared to engage in the most vicious of battles for many months."
BLINKEN ARRIVES IN ISRAEL TO MEET WITH OFFICIALS
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Thursday morning to Israel amid its war on Hamas.
Blinken stepped down the stairs from his aircraft just before 10:30 a.m. local (0730 GMT) at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv. He was met at the airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and other officials.
He gave no public comments before getting into a vehicle to leave.
Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken will also meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Friday.
Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed.
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES KILL A SENIOR OFFICIAL OF A SYRIA-BASED PALESTINIAN MILITANT GROUP
Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed a senior official in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command -- a Syria-based Palestinian militant group -- along with some of his relatives, the group's media reported, without specifying how many family members were killed in the airstrike on northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp. Awad Al-Sultan had been in charge of prisoner affairs within the guerilla group, a militarized offshoot of the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP.
650,000 PEOPLE IN GAZA FACE DIRE WATER SHORTAGES UNDER ISRAEL'S SIEGE, UN SAYS
The United Nations humanitarian office has reported that the Israeli bombardment of Gaza has levelled 1,000 homes since the retaliation began last Saturday, and many in the territory face dire shortages of water, fuel and medical supplies.
Another 560 housing units, it said, have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable. Over 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli airstrikes.
The agency, known as OCHA, also reported that all 13 hospitals in the territory are only partially operational because of severe shortages of fuel and crucial medical supplies. It said the reduction in water supplies due to Israel tightening its siege on the strip has resulted in dire water shortages for over 650,000 people in the territory of 2.3 million.
Sewage systems have been destroyed, the humanitarian office added, sending fetid wastewater into the streets and posing a health hazard.
40 CZECH NATIONALS ARRIVE IN PRAGUE FROM ISRAEL, WITH MORE EXPECTED
A Czech government plane landed in Prague early Thursday with some 40 Czech nationals onboard who had evacuated from Israel.
At least two other such planes are scheduled to fly to Israel on Thursday to take more Czech citizens back, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said. The Foreign Ministry said there are at least 250 Czechs still in Israel.
NORWAY RECEIVES 180 EVACUEES FROM ISRAEL
A plane from Israel with 180 people has landed in Oslo, Norway, the Scandinavian country's foreign minister said Thursday, adding most of them were Norwegian citizens and their families.
Anniken Huitfeldt said there also were other nationalities on the plane, though she didn't identify them.
"It is very difficult to get out of the Palestinian areas, but we are still working on fining exit opportunities for Norwegian citizens in these areas," she said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Finland also said an evacuation from the area of Finnish citizens and people living permanently in the Nordic country was being planned, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.
ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES KILL PALESTINIAN ISLAMIC JIHAD COMMANDER, GROUP SAYS
Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza Strip overnight, at one point late Wednesday killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Moussa Naseer in an airstrike on his family home in the northern city of Beit Lahia, according to media linked to Al-Quds Brigades, the group's armed wing.
SAUDI CROWN PRINCE SPEAKS WITH IRAN'S PRESIDENT ABOUT ESCALATING THE GAZA WAR
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Iran's president via a 45-minute phone call to discuss the Gaza war.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that President Ebrahim Raisi had called the crown prince. The crown prince "underscored the Kingdom's unwavering stance in standing up for the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and fair peace that ensures the Palestinian people's legitimate rights," it said.
"Iran and Saudi Arabia must support the oppressed Muslim nation of Palestine as two key players at a critical moment," Raisi said in a statement posted on his website.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are longtime rivals that recently restored diplomatic relations in an agreement brokered by China.
Before the outbreak of hostilities, the U.S. had been negotiating with the Saudis over normalizing relations with Israel, a potentially historic agreement that would build on the so-called Abraham Accords with other Arab states. Iran has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and its leaders praised the wide-ranging attack into Israel launched by Hamas militants over the weekend, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed and dozens captured.
UN AGENCY SAYS AT LEAST 340,000 PALESTINIANS HAVE BEEN DISPLACED IN THE GAZA STRIP
The United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees reported Thursday that nearly 218,600 people are sheltering in 92 UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip. As airstrikes and shelling by Israeli Forces continue across the Gaza Strip, more people are seeking emergency shelter. In addition, the agency said, many other people are displaced in government schools and other buildings. In total, at least 340,000 Palestinians have been displaced across the Gaza Strip.
GERMANY WILL GIVE ISRAEL UP TO 2 COMBAT DRONES
Germany will give Israel up to two combat drones that were already in Israel for the training of German servicepeople.
Germany's military is currently leasing five Heron TP drones. The Defence Ministry said that it agreed to an Israeli request to use up to two of the aircraft. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius also said on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Thursday that Israel has asked Germany for ammunition for warships.
Pistorius said that the request will be discussed with Israel and stressed that "we stand beside the Israelis."
THE ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS IT'S PREPARING FOR A GROUND OPERATION IN GAZA
The Israeli military says it is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but the political leadership has not yet decided on one. Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces "are preparing for a ground maneuver if decided."
Israel has called up some 360,000 army reservists and has threatened an unprecedented response to Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging incursion over the weekend. It has been launching intense airstrikes on Gaza since the attack by Hamas on Saturday, as militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel.
EGYPT REJECTS PROPOSALS TO ESTABLISH CORRIDORS OUT OF GAZA
Egypt has engaged with intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point. However, it pushed back against proposals to establish corridors out of Gaza, saying an an exodus of Palestinians from the enclave would have grave consequences on the Palestinian cause.
The Egyptian government has rejected any proposal to establish corridors out of Gaza for Palestinians fleeing Israel's bombardment in Gaza, a senior Egyptian official said early Thursday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media, was responding to White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby, who said that the Biden administration is in active conversations to achieve safe passage out of Gaza for civilians.
Egypt's state-run media reported that Israel's offensive is part of a scheme to empty the enclave.
