Lions rescued from Ukraine make Colorado sanctuary their forever home

A Russian soldier looks at a couple of lions at the zoo in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, on May 18, 2022. (AP) A Russian soldier looks at a couple of lions at the zoo in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, on May 18, 2022. (AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social