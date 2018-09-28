Lawsuit alleging Harvard discriminates against Asians heads to trial
In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, a tour group walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Justice Department has sided with Asian-American students suing Harvard University over the Ivy League school's consideration of race in its admissions policy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 5:36PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- A federal jury will decide a lawsuit alleging that Harvard University's admissions practices unfairly discriminate against Asian Americans.
The judge overseeing the case rejected motions from both sides Friday asking to rule on their behalf. The judge says there's still too much in dispute.
The group Students For Fair Admissions filed the suit in 2014. It says Asian American applicants have the best academic records but the lowest admission rate among any race.
Harvard denies any bias and says it considers race only as one of many factors in deciding which students to admit.
Both sides have presented reports from economists that they say prove their case. The judge says it will require closer examination.
Trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen
- Lawsuit alleging Harvard discriminates against Asians heads to trial
- U.S. closes consulate in southern Iraq following attacks
- After 6-year-old's body found, search for clues continues
- At UN, Russia calls meddling claims 'baseless,' slams U.S.