

The Associated Press





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- A federal jury will decide a lawsuit alleging that Harvard University's admissions practices unfairly discriminate against Asian Americans.

The judge overseeing the case rejected motions from both sides Friday asking to rule on their behalf. The judge says there's still too much in dispute.

The group Students For Fair Admissions filed the suit in 2014. It says Asian American applicants have the best academic records but the lowest admission rate among any race.

Harvard denies any bias and says it considers race only as one of many factors in deciding which students to admit.

Both sides have presented reports from economists that they say prove their case. The judge says it will require closer examination.

Trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.