TORONTO -- A pilot had to be rescued in Minnesota after a single-engine plane became tangled in power lines, and got stuck hanging upside down by one wheel.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that they had received word shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday that a plane had struck power lines in Louisville Township, which is located about 48 kilometres southwest of Minneapolis, Minn.

The press release said the plane was a “single-engine prop Piper Cub,” and that it had been travelling south before the collision with the power lines.

“Once the power line was de-energized, the pilot was rescued from the plane,” the statement said.

The pilot has been identified as 65-year-old Thomas Koskovich, of Shakopee, Minn. He was successfully extracted from the plane with no injuries.

Dramatic photos taken by the sheriff’s office show the plane completely flipped over, suspended in the air by seemingly just one wire.

“This incident could have been much worse,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.