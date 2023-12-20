Latest updates: Talks on Gaza ceasefire and freeing more hostages as Hamas leader is in Egypt
The top leader of Hamas was in Egypt for talks Wednesday on halting the war in Gaza and securing the release of at least some of the estimated 129 Israeli captives held by Palestinian militants. Hamas said that Haniyeh, who is believed to be based in Qatar, would discuss the war with Egyptian officials, without providing more details.
At the UN Security Council, diplomats are negotiating for the third day on a resolution to pause the fighting and allow desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries.
In Yemen, rebels backed by Iran have threatened to target U.S. warships operating near its waters, a day after Washington announced a new international coalition to protect commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea. The Houthi rebels have threatened to prevent any ship heading to Israeli ports from passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea until food and medicine can enter Gaza freely.
Nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel declared war on Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more lie buried under the rubble of Gaza, the UN estimates. Israel says more than 130 of its soldiers have died in its ground offensive after Hamas raided southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people -- mostly civilians -- and taking about 240 hostages.
Here's what's happening in the war:
ISRAELI TROOPS ENTER 'VAST TUNNEL NETWORK' UNDER GAZA CITY
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said troops located "a vast tunnel network" under Gaza City that included command and control positions, meeting rooms and hideout apartments for the most senior leaders of Hamas, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.
Peter Lerner, an Israeli army spokesman, said on Wednesday that the rooms were 20 meters (60 feet) underground with elevators, stairs, separate water and electricity shafts, and with water, food, weapons and communications equipment stored for a prolonged stay. He said one of the rooms was an "underground hall" 150 metres (yards) across.
The military shared videos of what it said were the underground structures, showing tunnels with concrete walls, blast doors, ventilation systems, security cameras, electronic equipment, and long staircases descending deep into the earth. The military said the complex was centred on Palestine Square in central Gaza City, under stores, government offices and civilian apartment buildings.
Hamas is known to have built kilometres of tunnels, dubbed the "Gaza metro", under the coastal enclave to operate in safety from Israeli aircraft.
ISRAELI MILITARY DOG'S BODYCAM RECORDED AUDIO OF HOSTAGES WHO WERE LATER KILLED BY TROOPS
JERUSALEM -- A military search dog with a body camera captured audio of three Israeli hostages shouting for help in Hebrew, five days before they were mistakenly shot to death by Israeli troops, according to the army's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.
According to new information released Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, the dog captured the audio on Dec. 10. In the audio, the hostages can be heard shouting in Hebrew the words "help," "hostages" and two of their names, "Alon" and "Yotam."
Soldiers had sent the dog into a building the Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City, suspecting that militants were in inside. The dog was shot to death by the militants. The militants were killed in a firefight with Israeli forces.
The Israeli military believes this is how the hostages were able to escape.
The dog's recording was not reviewed until after the hostages were killed days later, as they tried to make themselves known to Israeli forces.
The hostages were shirtless and held a stick with a white cloth as they emerged Friday from a building about a kilometre from the location that had been searched by the dog. An Israeli sniper killed the first two hostages and the third hostage ran back into the building but was killed by other soldiers chasing him.
Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi has said the shooting was against the military's rules of engagement.
Iris Chaim, the mother of one of the killed hostages, released a recorded message for the military unit involved in the death of her son.
"I know that everything that happened is not your fault. It is the fault of Hamas," she said, adding that she thought soldiers' actions were "the most right thing to do in that moment."
HOUTHI REBELS THREATEN TO STRIKE U.S. WARSHIPS IF YEMEN IS ATTACKED
CAIRO -- The top leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened Wednesday to target U.S. warships if attacks are launched against Yemen, a day after Washington announced a new international coalition to protect commercial vessels sailing through the Red Sea.
For weeks, the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen have been attacking ships transiting the Red Sea with drones and ballistic missiles. The group has said their attacks aim to end Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip. But the Israeli ties to the commercial ships targeted by the hardline Shia force have grown more tenuous with each attack.
In an hourlong speech, Abdel Malek al-Houthi said, "America seeks to militarize the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, seeking to turn the region into a war zone."
On Tuesday, Washington announced the establishment of a new international coalition to protect vessels traveling through the Red Sea. The United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain have joined the new maritime security mission, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. Bahrain is the only Arab country in the coalition, and it does not border the Red Sea. Few additional details about how the maritime alliance will operate were made public.
The rebel leader also accused other Arab countries of intercepting its missile fire bound for Israel. In both cases, no specific country was named.
The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, several northern provinces bordering Saudi Arabia as well as much of the western highlands and Red Sea ports.
UNITED NATIONS SAYS 66% OF GAZANS WHO HAD A JOB BEFORE THE WAR ARE NOW UNEMPLOYED
CAIRO -- The war in Gaza has wiped out some 192,000 jobs, erasing 66% of prewar employment in the blockaded coastal territory.
That's according to new estimates released Wednesday by the UN labour agency and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Ruba Jaradat, the regional director of the International Labor Organization, said Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians face "a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions."
Gaza was already impoverished before the war. Unemployment had hovered around 50% for years as Israel and Egypt maintained a blockade of the territory. Israel said the blockade was needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, while the Palestinians and rights groups viewed it as collective punishment.
The war has also hurt the economy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which has been under a lockdown for more than two and a half months.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians from both territories who worked in Israel had their permits suspended. Palestinians have long relied on such employment, which pays higher wages than those available in the occupied territories.
The International Labor Organization says 276,000 jobs in the West Bank have been lost since the start of the war.
It says the job loses would increase unemployment across both territories to 46%, compared to 24% at this time last year.
THE NETHERLANDS WILL DONATE 24 MILLION EUROS TO GAZA CIVILIANS
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Netherlands is donating an extra 25 million euros (over US$27 million) in humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
The aid was announced during a visit Wednesday to the Rafah border crossing by Minister for Overseas Trade and Development Cooperation Geoffrey van Leeuwen. He says the money will be used to buy food, water medical supplies and fuel provided by the Red Cross and Red Crescent and the United Nations.
Van Leeuwen says that his three priorities are "full humanitarian access, substantially more aid including much-needed fuel for the people of Gaza, and the safety of aid workers in Gaza."
The pledge comes on top of 25 million euros in aid for Gaza that the Dutch government previously announced.
UN SECURITY COUNCIL AGAIN DELAYS VOTE ON HALTING GAZA WAR
UNITED NATIONS -- Trying to avoid another veto by the United States, the UN Security Council postponed voting for the second day in a row on an Arab-sponsored resolution that would deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza during some form of halt in the fighting.
Security Council members remained in intense negotiations Tuesday, as the United States has asked for more time. Talks were ongoing in an effort to get the Biden administration to abstain or vote in favour of the resolution.
Initially planned for Monday, the vote has been pushed back until Wednesday.
The draft resolution on the table Monday morning had called for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities," but this language was watered down in a new draft circulated early Tuesday.
It now "calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities." The United States in the past has opposed language on a cessation of hostilities.
The draft also calls for the UN to establish a mechanism for monitoring the aid deliveries. This could be problematic because it bypasses the current Israeli inspection of aid entering Gaza.
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday afternoon, when the vote was still set for 5 p.m. EST: "We're still working through the modalities of the resolution."
He said: "It's important for us that the rest of the world understand what's at stake here and what Hamas did on the 7th of October and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined to a location and thrown in a dumpster earlier this month.
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
Mastermind Toys gift cards won't be accepted after Christmas Eve, company warns
Mastermind Toys has warned existing gift cards for its stores won't be accepted after Dec. 24 as the stores are set to come under new ownership in early 2024.
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
Two arrested in connection with P.E.I. youth disappearance, human remains found
Prince Edward Island RCMP says two youth were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Tyson Blair MacDonald. Hours later, police say human remains were located on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Canada
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined to a location and thrown in a dumpster earlier this month.
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Negotiations remain deadlocked for nurses, teachers in Quebec
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers say they will launch an unlimited strike early in the new year if they don't reach a deal with the government.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
-
Plan to replace Newfoundland's 164-year-old jail where inmates died delayed by high costs
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says high costs of labour and construction materials have stalled its plans to replace Her Majesty's Penitentiary, a notoriously harsh and decrepit jail in St. John's.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won't be done until 2081: report
A new report from the Yellowhead Institute says Canada won't complete all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action until 2081.
World
-
Boston mayor apologizes to Black men wrongly accused in 1989 murder that shone spotlight on racism
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology Wednesday to two Black men who were wrongly accused in a 1989 murder of a white woman, a case that coarsened divisions in a city long split along racial lines and renewed suspicion and anger directed at the police department by the city's Black community.
-
Pope backs Italian migrant rescue group accused of abetting illegal immigration
Pope Francis on Wednesday spoke out in favour of an Italian migrant sea rescue charity whose members are facing charges of abetting illegal immigration.
-
Suspect in killing of TV news anchor's mother has been captured in Connecticut
A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor's mother in Vermont in February was captured at a Connecticut hotel Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
-
UN Security Council vote on Gaza aid delayed again as U.S. talks to Egypt
A United Nations Security Council vote on a bid to boost aid to the Gaza Strip has been delayed by another day, hinging on last-minute negotiations between the U.S. and Egypt over a proposal for UN aid monitoring as Washington seeks to avoid using its veto power, diplomats said on Wednesday.
-
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died this year
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
-
Biden says new Gaza hostage deal not expected soon
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.
Politics
-
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
-
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Olympian, philanthropist, head of Canadian Women's Foundation appointed to Senate
A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation have all been newly appointed to the Senate.
Health
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
AI image-generators were trained on suspected explicit photos of children, study claims
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
-
AI cannot be patent 'inventor', U.K. Supreme Court rules in landmark case
A U.S. computer scientist on Wednesday lost his bid to register patents over inventions created by his artificial intelligence system in a landmark case in Britain about whether AI can own patent rights.
-
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.
-
Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP
On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling -- the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film -- released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Business
-
Odds of another rate hike have fallen, BoC governing council agreed as they held rate
The odds of another rate hike have decreased, the Bank of Canada's governing council agreed during its discussions ahead of its most recent interest rate decision.
-
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
Lifestyle
-
What's up with poinsettias during the holiday season? Here's what to know
Like Christmas trees, Santa and reindeer, the poinsettia has long been a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday season in the U.S., Canada and across Europe.
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Sports
-
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and coach Taylor Jenkins inserted the two-time All-Star back into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Autos
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
-
Toyota recalls 1 million U.S. vehicles over sensor that could short circuit
Toyota Motor said on Wednesday it will recall 1 million vehicles in the United States because a short circuit in a sensor could cause air bags not to deploy as designed.
-
Gas-powered cars and trucks to be phased out by 2035: federal government
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.