Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Known as the "Man of the Hole," he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years on the Tanaru indigenous land, deep in the Brazilian Amazon in Rondonia state, according to non-profit organization Survival International.
He was given his nickname for his habit of constructing deep holes to trap animals and to hide in, the group said.
The man had resisted all attempts to be contacted, though authorities continued to monitor him from afar, occasionally leaving out supplies for him.
Survival International said the rest of his tribe was wiped out by several attacks since the 1970s, mainly from cattle ranchers and land grabbers.
"No outsider knew this man's name, or even very much about his tribe -- and with his death the genocide of his people is complete," said Fiona Watson, the group's research and advocacy director.
"For this was indeed a genocide -- the deliberate wiping out of an entire people by cattle ranchers hungry for land and wealth."
The man's body was found lying in a hammock in a hut by Funai officials on August 23. There were no signs of struggle, violence or the presence of other people in the area.
He died of natural causes, and his body will undergo a forensic examination by the Federal Police, according to Funai.
The last known video of the "Man of the Hole" was released by Funai in 2018, which appeared to show him hacking at a tree with an ax-like tool.
Survival International said his abandoned campsites left clues to his lifestyle -- he planted crops including corn and papaya, and made houses of straw and thatch.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch
Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threatened to delay the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
Canada
-
Women journalists targeted in co-ordinated campaign of hate: Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Floods, drought, storms could cost Canada's economy $139 billion by 2050: report
Floods, droughts and major storms that wash out highways, damage buildings and affect power grids could cost Canada's economy $139 billion over the next 30 years, a new climate-based analysis predicts.
-
Head of Bell says Lisa LaFlamme's departure not related to age, gender or grey hair
The head of Bell Media's parent company says the decision to end Lisa LaFlamme's contract had nothing to do with her age, gender or grey hair. Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. & Bell Canada, says removing the longtime CTV National News anchor instead reflects massive changes to traditional broadcasting in Canada.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie, police say
A beloved local lacrosse player-turned-coach and five other young adults reported missing on Saturday are believed to have died in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont.
World
-
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
-
U.S. sails warships through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi visit
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy.
-
Dutch police: 6 dead after truck hit community barbecue
The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.
-
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in seemingly random shootings
Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.
-
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
-
U.S. data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
The Biden administration said Friday there's enough monkeypox vaccine available now but health officials say the shots aren't getting to some of the people who need the protection the most.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
'It's not okay': Former Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna reflects on harassment facing women politicians
Catherine McKenna, a former Liberal cabinet minister who was often the target of harassment during her time in office, responded Sunday to a video of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland facing verbal abuse in Alberta, stating that intimidation and attacks need to be addressed.
Health
-
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
-
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
Sci-Tech
-
Leaks and possible crack threaten to delay NASA moon launch
Fuel leaks and a possible crack discovered during final liftoff preparations threatened to delay the launch of NASA's mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
-
'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket
The ashes of the late trailblazing 'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance later this year.
Entertainment
-
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Jack Harlow, Johnny Depp make mark at MTV Video Music Awards
Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man.
-
Gwen Stefani makes surprise appearance at N.B. country music festival
Singer Gwen Stefani surprised concertgoers in Dieppe, N.B., on Saturday night.
Business
-
Global shares fall after Fed rate comments, Wall Street drop
Global shares declined Monday after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
-
High-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Two high-rise apartment towers in India were levelled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Sunday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms, officials said. They became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground.
Lifestyle
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
Sports
-
South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson
South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke.
-
Rory McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and US$18M
Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time.
-
Mickey Mantle card breaks record as sports memorabilia soar
A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for US$12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.
Autos
-
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.