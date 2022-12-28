Kosovo Serb whose arrest caused crisis released from jail
A former Kosovo Serb policeman whose detention triggered a major crisis between Serbia and Kosovo that provoked international concern has been ordered released from prison and be placed under house arrest, his lawyer said Wednesday.
The Dec. 10 arrest of Dejan Pantic led to protests by Kosovo Serbs who erected multiple roadblocks in the north of the country.
Serbian state media reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic would travel to the border later Wednesday for talks with Kosovo Serbs to try persuade them to remove the barricades. State media and officials in Belgrade portrayed the ex-policeman's release from prison as a "triumph" of Vucic' policies.
Pantic was detained for "terrorism" after allegedly assaulting a Kosovo police officer during an earlier protest. His lawyer, Ljubomir Pantovic, told The Associated Press by phone that a higher Kosovo court replaced his client's detention with house arrest.
"The (Kosovo) police are obliged to transfer Pantic to the address where he lives" in Serb-populated northern Kosovo, the lawyer said. Pantovic said carrying out the order could prove problematic as Kosovo officers would need to cross the Serb barricades while transporting Pantic.
Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti criticized the court's decision to release Pantic on house arrest.
"I'm curious to know who is the prosecutor that makes a request and judge who approves a decision to place someone on house arrest when they have a standing terrorism charge," Kurti said at a press conference.
Pantic's arrest prompted weeks of tense standoffs, punctuated by gunfire and explosions near patrols of the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force and journalists. No one was severely injured.
Ultimately, Serbia raised combat readiness of its troops on the border with Kosovo, demanding an end to "attacks" against Kosovo Serbs.
It was not immediately clear whether the former policeman's transfer to his home would defuse the tensions since Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade have issued several other demands, including the release of two other Serbs and a ban on Kosovo police entering the Serb-populated areas of northern Kosovo.
Kosovo has asked NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the barriers and hinted that Pristina's forces would do it if the peacekeeping force did not react. About 4,000 NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since a 1998-99 separatist war ended with Serbia losing control over what was then one of its provinces.
Late Tuesday, Serbs blocked one of the main roads from Serbia to Kosovo, at the border crossing of Merdare, prompting Kosovo's authorities to call on thousands of expats heading to Kosovo for the holidays from European countries to avoid that crossing and use others.
"The erection of the barricades in the roads is an unlawful and unacceptable act that will not be tolerated," Kurti said. "We have given KFOR the time and space needed to act, but of course, this time is quickly running out," he warned.
The United States and the European Union expressed concern at the situation in a joint statement Wednesday.
"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the statement released by the State Department and the EU said.
It added that both parties were working with Serbia's Vucic and Kosovo's Kurti "to find a political solution ... and agree on the way forward."
The statement welcomed what it said were assurances from Kosovo's leaders that there exist no lists of Kosovo Serbs to be arrested or prosecuted for peaceful protests or erecting barricades.
"At the same time, rule of law must be respected, and any form of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," it stressed.
The German government said it is "very concerned" about the tensions in northern Kosovo.
"The illegal barricades erected by Kosovo Serbs must be taken down as quickly as possible, and yesterday's blockade of the Merdare border crossing on the Serbian side exacerbates the situation further," Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said in Berlin.
France's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned any travelers near the Serbia-Kosovo border to exercise "the greatest vigilance" and avoid gatherings as long as the tensions last.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Western attempts to mediate a negotiated settlement to normalize relations between the two have failed, with Serbia refusing to recognize Kosovo's statehood.
------
Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, Gresa Kraja from Pristina, Kosovo, and Geir Moulson from Berlin contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
'It was chaos': Travellers describe frustrations with Sunwing flight delays, cancellations
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Amid elevated interest rates, here's what to expect from Canada's housing market in 2023
Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.
Canada
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after multiple return flights were cancelled.
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
World
-
Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction
A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
-
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades.
-
Irish tourist dies in fall from train in Thailand
An Irish national taking a tour in western Thailand died Tuesday after falling out of a moving train, police said.
-
Israel's government says settlement of West Bank is top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu's incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.
-
Extremists linked to al Qaeda spreading to Africa coastal states, Benin hardest hit
Violence by extremists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.
-
Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired
A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Health
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
-
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
Reggae musician Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, Bob Marley's grandson and Stephen Marley's son, has died at 31.
Business
-
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.
-
'It was chaos': Travellers describe frustrations with Sunwing flight delays, cancellations
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Lifestyle
-
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease.
-
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Sports
-
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Dubbed 'one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced,' Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.
-
Canadian Crawford second to Kriechmayr on Stelvio downhill
Vincent Kriechmayr made a two-minute run on one of the world's most demanding downhill courses look easy on Wednesday.
-
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
J.J. Watt -- a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year -- indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.