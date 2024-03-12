Kate's photo scandal shows how hard it is for the monarchy to control its narrative

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales' family snapshot -- dubbed "photogate" -- is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
It's also a sign of how hard it is for the monarchy to control its own narrative in the social-media era.
"Social media has empowered the royals to curate their public image in new ways," royal historian Ed Owens said Tuesday.
"But they have also given over significant power to the end user. And that end user desires greater insight, greater intimate detail about what exactly has been going on behind closed doors."
The palace issued the image of Kate and her children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- on Sunday to mark Mother's Day in Britain. A family snapshot taken, the palace said, by Prince William, it was intended to calm speculation about Kate's health, almost two months after she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition.
But within hours, The Associated Press withdrew the photo over concerns it had been digitally manipulated in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards. For instance, it contained an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand with the sleeve of her sweater. Other major agencies including Getty, Reuters, AFP and Britain's PA also retracted it.
Kate said sorry on Monday, saying that "like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing." In a statement on social media, she expressed "apologies for any confusion the family photograph" had caused.
The Royal Family is under particular scrutiny because King Charles III has also had to cancel public duties while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. Charles' relative openness about his diagnosis was a departure for the generally secretive royal family.
Both online conversation and traditional media in the U.K. were dominated Tuesday by what the Daily Mirror called the "Picture of Chaos" and the Daily Mail labeled a "PR disaster" for the royals.
The tabloid Sun leapt to the princess' defense with a front page that thundered: "Lay off Kate." The tabloid said "social media trolls, idiotic conspiracy theorists and sniping media critics" were bullying the future queen.
The royals have long had an awkward relationship with the media in Britain, where they are an uneasy hybrid of celebrities and taxpayer-funded public property.
Decades ago, it was possible for the royal family to assert control. In the 1930s, the romance between King Edward VIII and twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson was headline news in the U.S., but was barely mentioned in Britain until the king abdicated to marry the woman he loved.
But the era of deference gave way to the age of celebrity, and with it pressure on the royals to be open and likeable, glamorous but relatable -- all while maintaining the dignity of a 1,000-year-old institution.
At times, the royal-press relationship is openly hostile. William and his brother Prince Harry accuse the media of hounding their mother, Princess Diana, and blame paparazzi for her death. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while she was being pursued by photographers.
Harry, who moved to California with his wife Meghan in 2020, has made taming Britain's tabloid press a personal mission. He has launched lawsuits against several newspaper publishers over alleged phone hacking and other unlawful intrusion.
Harry has attacked the media directly in television interviews, a Netflix documentary series, and in his memoir, "Spare," accusing the press of racist attitudes towards Meghan, who is biracial. He said he feared Meghan would suffer the same "feeding frenzy" as Diana had faced.
Harry isn't the first royal to try to speak directly to the world through TV interviews. During the breakdown of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles in the 1990s, Diana gave a BBC interview in which she said, "There were three of us in that marriage," referring to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now Queen Camilla.
Prince Andrew tried the same tactic, disastrously, with a 2019 BBC interview to address his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse. Andrew appeared uncomfortable and evasive, and announced after the interview that he was "stepping back" from public duties. He has not returned.
Diana's death shocked the palace and the press into an uneasy truce. The British media left young William and Harry alone in exchange for carefully staged interviews and photo opportunities as they grew up. That practice has continued with William and Kate's children.
British media also became more reluctant to use paparazzi photos. A picture of Kate and her mother in a car was published last week in the United States but not in British publications.
That rule is flexible, though, if an image is judged sufficiently newsworthy. Several U.K. outlets used a grainy photo of Kate in a car with William taken near the couple's Windsor home on Monday.
The age of social media, with its democratic but chaotic flow of information, made the palace's decision to say little about Kate's condition risky.
Royalty has always attracted gossip, rumour and conspiracy theories -- look at the evergreen theory that Princess Diana was murdered.
Stephanie Baker, senior lecturer in sociology at City University of London, said social media amplifies that chatter and allows the creation of "crowd sourced conspiracy theories" that can spread around the globe.
"The most serious issue for the Princess of Wales and the monarchy in light of the photoshopped image is the erosion of trust and credibility" she said.
Despite pressure from the media, however, the palace has said it will not release the original, unedited photo.
Owens, author of "After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?" said William and Kate "have been the great beneficiaries of social media up to now."
But from now on, "they are going to have to be more honest in terms of their communications strategy," he said.
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Two males are dead following a shooting in Regent Park, say police.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Online child sexual exploitation rates more than tripled in Canada between 2014 and 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.
An investigation into the statutory release of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has released 14 recommendations for the Correctional Service of Canada and the parole board.
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Hours before the Uvalde City Council was expected to reject a report clearing local police officers of wrongdoing during the Robb Elementary School massacre, the city’s police chief abruptly announced he is quitting.
Two top Kansas Republican Party officials are facing internal calls to resign over a viral online video showing people at a fundraiser kicking and beating a mannequin wearing a mask of U.S. President Joe Biden, underscoring the national GOP's deep divisions and problems winning over suburban voters.
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday any steps that would exacerbate the war in Ukraine and possibly spread the conflict to NATO must be avoided, adding he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin after elections later this month.
To former U.S. President Donald Trump, Viktor Orban is 'fantastic,' Xi Jinping is 'brilliant,' Kim Jong Un is 'an OK guy' and, most alarmingly, he allegedly said Adolf Hitler 'did some good things' -- a worldview that would reverse decades-old U.S. foreign policy in a second term should he win November’s presidential election, multiple former senior advisers told CNN.
The pilot of a terrifying flight from Australia to New Zealand told those on board he temporarily lost control of his Boeing 787 after one of its instruments failed, a passenger said Monday, as authorities investigate what caused a sudden drop that threw travellers around the cabin, injuring dozens.
Canada is welcoming the news that Ariel Henry, Haiti's unelected prime minister, has agreed to leave office as Caribbean leaders scramble to find ways to help stabilize a country overrun by gang violence.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
This ain’t Texas, but it is country music and we may be about to witness one Queen paying tribute to another.
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.
In a world where the spread of technology makes photo manipulation as easy as a tap on your phone, the idea that a visual image is an absolute truth is as outdated as the daguerreotype. And a photo can sometimes raise as many questions as it was meant to answer.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
'Ireland, we are at war,' UFC star Conor McGregor declared to his millions of social media followers on November 22, 2023.
All-star goalie Thatcher Demko was absent from Vancouver Canucks practice Tuesday, days after suddenly leaving a game.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.