A Dutch anti-Islam party says it's brokered a provisional coalition deal for a hard-right government
BRUSSELS (AP) — Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders and three other Dutch party leaders said Wednesday they have brokered a provisional coalition deal in a move that brings closer a government driven by the hard right in yet another European Union nation.
The party leaders said that they will put the text to their party backbenchers before a full government deal can be announced. The parties still have to agree on a prime minister, who is expected to be a technocrat from outside the party structures.
With hard right and populist parties now part of or leading a half dozen governments in the 27-nation bloc, they appear positioned to make gains in the June 6-9 election for the European Parliament.
“We have a deal among negotiators and we will return to the position of prime minister at a later moment,” said Wilders. He has reluctantly acknowledged he will not succeed Mark Rutte and instead has pushed for an outsider.
The name of a prime minister was still elusive, and even though Wilders won the election, he was considered by many too risky to be the national leader.
Speculation has centered on Ronald Plasterk, from the Labor Party, who shot back to prominence this year when he became the first “scout” to hold talks with political leaders about possible coalitions.
Wilders has called Plasterk a “creative spirit” with political experience but who is also distanced enough from the current political scene.
"If you want a government to succeed, you need a prime minister that unites,” said Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the centrist New Social Contract party. Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte's center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and the populist Farmer Citizen Movement are also in the coalition deal.
Wilders’ Party for Freedom won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament, and the four parties combined hold a comfortable majority of 88 seats.
After two decades in the opposition, Wilders seemed to have a shot at leading a nation that long prided itself on its tolerant society, but he has stepped aside in the interests of pushing through most of his agenda.
From Finland to Croatia, hard-line right parties are part of European governing coalitions, and hard right or populist prime ministers are leading Hungary, Slovakia and Italy.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
DEVELOPING Slovakian prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot, his Facebook profile says
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
OPINION Your attention span is shrinking, studies say. Here's how to stay focused: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
If you've tried meditating but can't sit still, here's how - and why - to try again
The first time Marcelle Hutchins sat down to meditate, she put on a guided session, relaxed her shoulders and tried to close her eyes. She lasted two minutes.
BREAKING Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
LIVE NOW Officials to provide updates on Alberta wildfires on Wednesday after Fort McMurray evacuation
Several news conferences will be held Wednesday morning to update the public on the wildfire situation in Alberta, specifically near Fort McMurray where four neighbourhoods have been evacuated.
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
LIVE NOW Officials to provide updates on Alberta wildfires on Wednesday after Fort McMurray evacuation
Several news conferences will be held Wednesday morning to update the public on the wildfire situation in Alberta, specifically near Fort McMurray where four neighbourhoods have been evacuated.
BREAKING Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Home sales in April up 10% compared with year ago, but monthly sales slow
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in April rose 10.1 per cent compared with a year ago, but attributed the gain primarily to the early Easter long weekend.
Biden and Trump will face off in televised debates: Here's what to expect
U.S. President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates — the first on June 27 hosted by CNN and the second on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC — setting the stage for the first presidential face-off in just weeks.
Utah judge to decide if author of children's book on grief will face trial in her husband's death
A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then published a children’s book about coping with grief, will appear in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether state prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial.
Japan, U.S. move ahead in co-developing hypersonic weapons interceptor as regional threats grow
Japan and the United States on Wednesday signed an arrangement to jointly develop a new type of missile defense system as the allies seek to defend against the growing threat of hypersonic weapons, which are possessed by China and Russia and being tested by North Korea.
U.S. will send an unofficial delegation as Taiwan's president is sworn in. It'll test ties with China
The White House will send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan this weekend for the inauguration of the island’s democratically elected president, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, in a move that is certain to upset China but unlikely to draw excessive responses from Beijing as the two countries try to stabilize relations.
India's parliament has fewer Muslims as strength of Modi's party grows
Preventing Muslim migrants from gaining citizenship. Revoking the semi-autonomy of the country’s only Muslim-majority region. Building a Hindu temple where a violent mob razed a mosque.
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Pierre Poilievre says he'll try to forbid illicit drug use in Canada's hospitals
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Spy agency CSIS reveals 24 harassment investigations in annual report
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
WATCH Wildfires: Here's who's most at risk when the air quality drops
Wildfires continue to impact air quality across Western Canada with health experts and Environment Canada warning that the smoke from the blazes poses serious risks to human health.
-
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
B.C. mom whose son died from wildfire smoke trying to make this year safer
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
TikTok content creators sue U.S. government over potential ban
Eight TikTok content creators sued the U.S. government on Tuesday, issuing another challenge to the new federal law that would ban the popular social media platform nationwide if its China-based parent company doesn’t sell its stakes within a year.
Google shows off how AI Gmail, Photos and shopping will work
A day after OpenAI impressed with a startlingly improved ChatGPT AI model, Google showed off its vision for how AI will improve the products that billions of people use every day.
Sun shoots biggest flare in decades, days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed appeals involuntary manslaughter conviction
Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed have filed an appeal with the New Mexico Court of Appeals over the verdict, a court document filed Monday shows.
Miss USA's and Miss Teen USA's mothers speak out: 'They were ill-treated, abused, bullied and cornered'
Days after their daughters' decisions to relinquish their pageant titles, the mothers of former Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava are speaking out.
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Boeing breached 2021 737 MAX criminal prosecution deal, says U.S. DOJ
The U.S. Justice Department said late on Tuesday that Boeing Co had breached its obligations in a 2021 agreement that shielded the planemaker from criminal prosecution over fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.
ExxonMobil readying to drill exploratory deepwater oil well off Newfoundland
One of the world's largest oil companies is preparing to drill an exploratory deepwater oil well about 500 kilometres off the eastern coast of Newfoundland.
OPINION Your attention span is shrinking, studies say. Here's how to stay focused: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
-
Full List Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
The 'accidental hero' gold medallist Steven Bradbury receives an Australian bravery award for rescues
More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason.
Bouchard scores late to lift Oilers over Canucks, tie series
After a final frame that saw the visiting Vancouver Canucks claw their way back and tie the game late, a point shot by Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard with 38 seconds left (until what seemed like certain overtime) iced the 3-2 victory for Edmonton to knot the series.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker rails against Pride month, working women in commencement speech
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker railed against Pride month and working women during a college commencement address last weekend.
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
$1.6B parts plant for Honda electric vehicle batteries coming to Niagara Region
A Japanese company has announced it will build an approximately $1.6-billion plant in Ontario's Niagara Region that will make a key electric vehicle battery component as part of Honda's supply chain in the province.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence for 10 years under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
B.C. musician's song catches attention of Canucks
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
'We're on standby': Team ready to help entangled right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Thieves caught on camera stealing pet chicken from North Vancouver backyard
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Chris Hadfield inspires youth musical in Sudbury
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
BC United explores common ground and potential deal with surging BC Conservatives
At a news conference about after-school care Tuesday, Premier David Eby seemed preoccupied with the BC Conservatives and its leader John Rustad.
B.C. man looks to buy bigger house, do more cooking after $1M Lotto 6/49 win
A Metro Vancouver man says he plans to do more cooking – and buy a bigger home to do it in – after winning $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 draw.
2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
Pole fire in Toronto's downtown core leaves thousands without power
Toronto Hydro says a squirrel is to blame for a transformer fire that has left thousands of customers without power in the city's downtown core.
Vehicle with guns inside ditched in Mayland Heights, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are working to identify two men who are believed to have information about a vehicle recovered from the community of Mayland Heights last year.
Best of the best in Calgary tourism awarded with white hats
Twenty tourism and hospitality employees were awarded a white hat, which represents Calgary's western heritage, for their outstanding contributions.
Heritage Park ready to welcome back visitors while celebrating 60th anniversary
Calgary's Heritage Park is preparing to open its historical village earlier than ever before.
Para Transpo driver facing sexual assault charges
A Para Transpo driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a passenger on a transit vehicle last winter.
Small earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was felt east of Ottawa on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa to increase fees on new homes by up to $6,200
The City of Ottawa approved an 11 per cent increase in fees on new home construction, as new statistics show construction on new homes slowed in the capital last month.
BREAKING Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to receive honorary doctorate from UNBC
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school's convocation ceremony.
LIVE NOW Officials to provide updates on Alberta wildfires on Wednesday after Fort McMurray evacuation
Several news conferences will be held Wednesday morning to update the public on the wildfire situation in Alberta, specifically near Fort McMurray where four neighbourhoods have been evacuated.
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
Pickard comes through for Oilers with key saves vs. Canucks
Sometimes third-stringers are the answer.
Person responsible for 1996 drugging of 'Titanic' crew likely not a local: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
Pockets of showers, chance of thunderstorms in Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday
A weak weather front will bring scattered showers and a chance of small thunderstorms to the Maritimes Wednesday night and Thursday.
Neighbour testifies about late night encounter with admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Neighbours of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified about the man’s late night outings when he was “just getting rid of garbage” – later determined to be the remains of one of his four victims.
Winnipeg police release details on assault, arrest in Foodfare incident
Police say a teenager is facing charges after three employees at a Winnipeg grocery store were assaulted with brass knuckles.
'I'm just stressed': Birchwood Terrace residents trying to figure out what's next after evacuation order last week
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister says bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
No injuries reported in 2 overnight Regina house fires
No one was injured in two overnight house fires in Regina that left at least three people displaced.
Overtime win moves Warriors to one win away from first ever WHL championship
The Moose Jaw Warriors continued their dominant quest for the Ed Chynoweth Cup on Tuesday night when they sealed a 4-3 overtime victory over the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship series.
‘It was getting pretty hairy out’: Barn roof torn off during storm in Wellington County
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
Two Kitchener residents charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement
Two people from Kitchener have been charged as part of a human trafficking investigation in Kitchener.
Saskatoon mayor delivers final 'State of the City'
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister says bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
More mixed sun and showers coming to Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and showers this week with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
'Smoke in the electrical room' closes down London City Hall
London City Hall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day after smoke was discovered in the electrical room on Wednesday morning.
Province announces inquests into 8 EMDC deaths
Inquests into the deaths of eight men who were in the care of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will be held, the province announced Tuesday.
Man accused of driving erratically while impaired in parking lot arrested
A man accused of driving erratically in an Owen Sound parking lot while impaired was arrested and charged.
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
Avoid keeping original copies of ownership and insurance documents in vehicle: police
The Windsor police auto theft unit is asking the public to avoid keeping the original copies of ownership and insurance documents in their vehicles.
'We probably shouldn't jump to convicting someone': UWindsor legal expert shares insight as murder suspect arrested after repeatedly violating bail conditions
Following the arrest of a 24-year-old murder suspect for repeated bail violations after being charged in 2018, the mother of the murder victim is speaking out, while a University of Windsor professor is urging caution when it comes to Canada’s criminal justice system.
Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South
A heads up for drivers who use Lauzon Parkway South, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to partial lane closures on Wednesday.
BC United explores common ground and potential deal with surging BC Conservatives
At a news conference about after-school care Tuesday, Premier David Eby seemed preoccupied with the BC Conservatives and its leader John Rustad.
B.C. man looks to buy bigger house, do more cooking after $1M Lotto 6/49 win
A Metro Vancouver man says he plans to do more cooking – and buy a bigger home to do it in – after winning $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 draw.
2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge calls first year of encampment strategy a success
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
Hundreds of job seekers attend Lethbridge job fair
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Two inspiring young adults from northern Ont. win provincial volunteer medal
Every year, people across the province make remarkable contributions to their community by volunteering their time and recently two young adults from northern Ontario were awarded for their efforts.
Sault city council approves $505K to help save YMCA
Sault Ste. Marie city council has agreed to contribute $505,000 toward a plan to save the city’s YMCA.
Three people arrested in Wiikwemikoong
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.