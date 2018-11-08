Justice Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 9:39AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 9:43AM EST
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.
The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.
Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.
Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
