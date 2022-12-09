Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States.
The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
The nations will merge their current plans for development of next-generation planes -- the F-X and Britain's Tempest, a successor to the Eurofighter Typhoon -- to produce the new combat aircraft for deployment in 2035. The deal will give Japan greater support in countering China's growing assertiveness and allow Britain a bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
The announcement came four days after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set spending targets aimed at building up Japan's military capability, including a huge boost in defence spending over the next five years. To meet the five-year spending total of 43 trillion yen ($316 billion), the government will need an extra 4 trillion yen ($30 billion) in defence spending annually. Of that, a quarter is to be funded through tax increases.
A revised national security strategy, which is expected to be released later this month, is predicted to allow the country to develop a pre-emptive strike capability and deploy long-range missiles. That's a major and contentious shift away from Japan's self-defence-only defence policy adopted after its World War II defeat in 1945.
To counter growing threats from China and North Korea, Japan has been expanding its defence partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific, including Australia, with Southeast Asian countries and with Europe.
Later Friday, Japan and Australia held "2+2" security talks by their foreign and defence ministers in Tokyo to discuss further deepening military ties after Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a new security agreement in October. It covers military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation.
The agreement and a reciprocal access agreement that Japan and Australia signed in January form "an architecture" for their deeper cooperation that would also include the United States, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said in opening remarks at the meeting. Marles told a joint news conference later that Australia wants to commit to more "high-end and complex" exercises, both bilaterally and with the United States.
Japan's new security strategy allows it a bigger strike capability and it hopes to expand joint exercises in Australia, including firing drills that are difficult to conduct at home, Japanese Defense Ministry officials said.
In a speech earlier Friday, Marles said China's military buildup is "the most significant factor shaping the strategic landscape in which Australia and Japan exist," and that Australia in coming months will take "a series of steps to ensure our defence and security settings respond to the environment around us."
Japan's Defense Ministry said the new aircraft will be a multi-role stealth fighter superior to the F-35 and the Eurofighter, with advanced censors and networking. The warplane is expected to replace 94 F-2s in Japan, 144 Eurofighters in the U.K. and 94 Eurofighters in Italy, Japanese officials said.
Further details, including production targets, development cost and aircraft design, are still being discussed, officials said.
Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party wants to further relax restrictions on Japanese arms exports and technology transfers so the jointly developed new fighters can be exported.
Japan eased an arms export ban in 2014 and created its own Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency a year later, seeking to beef up the sluggish domestic defence industry and promote joint technology research, development and sales with friendly nations. That strategy has made little headway since the government, instead of promoting sales, increased big-ticket purchases from the United States.
Japan initially considered Lockheed Martin as its partner in developing the next-generation fighter. But it dropped the plan, reportedly due to the U.S. company's reluctance to share expertise key to stealth technology.
Japan and the United States instead will cooperate in "autonomous systems capabilities, which could complement Japan's next fighter program," the two governments announced Friday.
Britain and Italy were chosen as partners after Japan ensured they would share key information allowing each country to make its own decisions on repairs, officials said.
Under the fighter jet agreement, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will partner with British defence contractor BAE Systems PLC. Italy's Leonardo S.p.A will be a key player in the project. Japan's IHI, Britain's Rolls Royce and Italy's Avio Aero will be in charge of its engine, while Mitsubishi Electric Co., Leonardo U.K. and Leonardo S.p.A. will work on avionics, the Japanese side said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that the joint fighter development reflects the need to stay at the cutting edge of advancements in defence technologies to outpace "those who seek to do us harm." The security of the Euro-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific are "indivisible," he said.
His office said the ambition was to make a jet "enhanced by a network of capabilities such as uncrewed aircraft, advanced sensors, cutting-edge weapons and innovative data systems."
The leaders of the three countries said in a joint statement that the project, called "the Global Combat Air Program," will deepen defence ties, science and technology collaboration, help integrate supply chains and further strengthen the defence industry.
------
AP video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada needs to overhaul how it handles stalking, harassment cases: experts
CTVNews.ca speaks with victims of stalking and harassment, and with advocates and legal experts who are calling on Canada to overhaul how it handles these cases from the police, to courts, and to the communities we live in.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffle bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffle bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's attempts to link WNBA star Brittney Griner's case to that of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison two years later, it became plain that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not budge.
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
Steep surcharges for mailing parcels may dampen holiday spirits
Canadians sending parcels this holiday season may be surprised to see a steep surcharge on domestic shipping due to the high price of diesel.
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
As nature talks unfold, here's what '30 by 30' conservation could mean in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unequivocal Wednesday when asked if Canada was going to meet its goal to protect one-quarter of all Canadian land and oceans by 2025. That goal, which would already mean protecting 1.2 million more square kilometres of land, is just the interim stop on the way to conserving 30 per cent by 2030.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
Canada
-
Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children's hospitals
Canada's premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg today as children's hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.
-
From missing family time to making food, Canadians are cutting back amid inflation
Decades-high inflation and soaring interest rates have led many to take a closer look at their spending habits and, consequently, make some tough choices.
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
World
-
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures
German officials say they expect more people to be detained in connection with an alleged far-right plan to topple the government that saw 25 people rounded up Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.
-
China struggles with COVID-19 infections after controls ease
A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump.
-
UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence
A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the 'political perception' and the 'optics' of the reduced funding could spell a difficult path ahead
-
Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech
Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
Police reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'
Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity.
Politics
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
-
UN Mideast refugee chief says Western funding shortfall could lead to turbulence
A funding shortfall for fragile Middle Eastern states that host refugees could lead to turbulence in international relations, the UN refugee chief for that region is warning. He said during a visit to Ottawa this week that the 'political perception' and the 'optics' of the reduced funding could spell a difficult path ahead
-
MPs want to hear from witnesses on the government's assault-style gun definition
Seven members of a parliamentary committee studying the Liberal gun bill have requested two special meetings to hear from witnesses on the government's proposed definition of an assault-style firearm.
Health
-
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
Russian lawmakers pass bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Thursday passed a bill banning foreigners from using Russian surrogate mothers.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
-
Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with U.K., Italy
Japan announced Friday that it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy as it looks to expand defence cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet will replace the aging fleet of F-2s that Japan previously developed with the United States.
-
SpaceX gives rival's internet satellites ride to orbit
SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday that K-Pop star T.O.P. will be among the eight people who will join him on a flyby around the moon on a SpaceX spaceship next year.
-
Jennifer Lawrence draws criticism over comment about female action heroes
Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the history of female-led action movies in a new interview, but the 'Hunger Games' star is getting some flak for not quite getting it right.
-
Movie reviews: 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith focuses more on action than storytelling
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emancipation,' 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio' and 'Empire of Light'.
Business
-
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation.
-
Inflation largely reflects global, foreign supply challenges, Scotiabank reports
A new inflation report by Scotiabank warns that well over half of cost increases observed in Canada reflect global supply challenges, impacting inflation expectations and monetary policies.
-
Budgeting for the first time amid soaring inflation? Here are some tips
As inflation continues to take its toll, some Canadians may also start taking a closer look at their spending habits. In 2019, only around half of Canadians said they had a budget, according to a survey by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
$1,048 meal: Torontonian has the most expensive Uber Eats order in Canada this year
A newly released report from Uber Eats shows that a Torontonian ordered the most expensive meal through the app in Canada this year, spending $1,048 at burger joint.
-
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world
Brittney Griner's loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke Thursday about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.
-
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet.
-
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.