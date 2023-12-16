Japan and ASEAN bolster ties at summit focused on security amid China tensions
Leaders from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, marking their 50th anniversary of friendship, were meeting at a special summit on Sunday and expected to adopt a joint vision that emphasizes security cooperation amid growing tensions with China in regional seas.
Ties between Japan and ASEAN used to be largely based on Japanese assistance to the developing economies, in part due to lingering bitterness over Japan's wartime actions. But in recent years the ties have focused more on security amid China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, while Japan's postwar pacifist stance and trust-building efforts have fostered friendlier relations.
"Based on our strong relationship of trust, it is our hope that Japan and ASEAN will bring together their strengths and find solutions in an era of compound crises that are difficult for any one country to solve," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech on Saturday night at the State Guest House in Tokyo.
"As we co-create and build upon stronger and more vibrant economies and societies, we will be better able to secure a free and open international order based on the rule of law," he added.
Kishida proposed bolstering ties between Japan and ASEAN in security as well as in business, investment, climate, technology and people exchanges. Kishida and this year's ASEAN chair, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, are set to announce a joint vision on Sunday after several sessions.
On Saturday, on the sidelines of the Dec. 16-18 summit, Kishida held a series of bilateral talks as Japan seeks to step up bilateral security ties with ASEAN countries.
Kishida and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, signed a 400 million yen ($2.8 million) deal to bolster Malaysia's maritime security capability. It is a new Japanese official security assistance program specifically for militaries of friendly nations to help strengthen their law enforcement and security capabilities.
The assistance includes provisions of rescue boats and other equipment to help improve the military capability of Malaysia, which sits at a crucial location on sea lanes connecting the Indian Ocean and East Asia and serves a vital role in warning and surveillance operations for the entire region.
Separately on Saturday, Kishida signed a deal with Widodo, offering a grant of up to 9.05 billion yen ($63.7 million) to fund Indonesia's maritime security capability advancement plan and includes a Japanese-built large-scale maritime patrol boat.
In November, Japan announced a provision of coastal surveillance radars to the Philippine navy, and the two sides also agreed to start talks for a key defense pact called the Reciprocal Access Agreement designed to smooth their troops' entry into each other's territory for joint military exercises.
Later that month, Japan and Vietnam agreed to elevate the status of their relationship to a top-level comprehensive strategic partnership, under which they will discuss details of a possible deal to broaden their defense cooperation.
But ASEAN countries are not in lockstep in their stance toward China, with which many have strong ties and are reluctant to choose sides. Japanese officials say they are mindful of the situation and not trying to get them to choose sides.
Japan also hopes to push forward energy cooperation with ASEAN leaders at a summit for the Asian Zero Emission Community initiative planned for Monday, when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to join online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Netanyahu says Israel is as 'committed as ever' to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.
Police arrest estranged husband in high profile N.L. missing persons case
RCMP officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged Dean Penney with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.
Canada
-
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Police arrest estranged husband in high profile N.L. missing persons case
RCMP officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged Dean Penney with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
World
-
U.S. military leaders press Israel to shift from major combat as Iranian-backed ship attacks escalate
The top two U.S. military leaders are traveling to Tel Aviv to advise the Israeli government on how to transition from major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza to a more limited campaign and prevent a wider regional war. Their trip comes as Iranian-backed militants on Saturday launched a wave of attack drones against ships in the Red Sea and said they would continue until Israel's 'aggression' ends.
-
Voter apathy and concerns about violence mark Iraq's first provincial elections in a decade
Iraqis began voting for the first time in a decade Saturday to select new provincial council members, who in turn will appoint governors, with the outcome seen as a bellwether for the parliamentary election due to take place in 2025.
-
Trump wants New Hampshire to put him on a path to the nomination before rivals find their footing
Donald Trump asked New Hampshire voters on Saturday to help him secure the Republican presidential nomination before any rivals find their footing with the 2024 campaign's opening contest just weeks away.
-
Teenager Alex Batty returns to Britain after being missing for 6 years and then turning up in France
British teenager Alex Batty flew back to the U.K. on Saturday, six years after he left home on what was meant to be a two-week family vacation in Spain.
-
Japan and ASEAN bolster ties at summit focused on security amid China tensions
Leaders from Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, marking their 50th anniversary of friendship, were meeting at a special summit on Sunday and expected to adopt a joint vision that emphasizes security cooperation amid growing tensions with China in regional seas.
-
US$148 million damages verdict adds to Rudy Giuliani's financial woes as he awaits his criminal trial
A criminal trial awaits Rudy Giuliani in Georgia. He is an alleged unnamed co-conspirator in a federal indictment against Donald Trump. And now he's been ordered to pay a sum he surely cannot afford.
Politics
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
-
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
-
House of Commons rises after tumultuous fall sitting, begins six-week winter break
The House of Commons has wrapped up its work for 2023 after an intense fall sitting, with MPs returning to their ridings for a six-week holiday break.
Health
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
Author receives German prize in scaled-down format after comparing Gaza to Nazi-era ghettos
The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen received a German literary prize Saturday in a ceremony that was delayed and scaled down in reaction to an article comparing Gaza to Nazi German ghettos.
-
'General Hospital' dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies, Susan Lucci honoured
Thorsten Kaye and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of "The Bold and the Beautiful" won lead acting honours at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night, when "General Hospital" collected six trophies, including four for acting.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
Activision to pay US$50M to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit
Activision Blizzard will pay roughly US$50 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit by a California regulator that alleged the video game maker discriminated against women employees, including denying them promotion opportunities and underpaying them.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.
-
Bucks roll to 146-114 blowout as Pistons suffer their 23rd consecutive loss
Damian Lillard scored 33 points, Bobby Portis had a season-high 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks trounced Detroit 146-114 on Saturday to hand the Pistons their 23rd consecutive loss.
-
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.
Autos
-
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.