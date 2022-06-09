Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot committee goes prime time with probe

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren't a lot of laughs, but U.S. President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office: 'I think you need to start yelling at people.'

    In a pre-recorded video message, U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement after rioters stormed the Capitol building during the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    With never-seen video, new audio and a 'mountain of evidence,' the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will attempt to show not only the deadly violence that erupted that day but also the chilling backstory as the defeated president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

