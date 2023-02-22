Jan. 6 rioter who threated Ocasio-Cortez online gets 3 years

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social