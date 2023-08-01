It's Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis in the fight over Florida's new teachings on slavery
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing heavy criticism for defending "anti-woke" teaching in Florida, this week teed up an unusual proposal to the nation's first Black vice president: Come debate the merits of the state's new curriculum on African-American history.
Less than 24 hours later, Kamala Harris was in an African Methodist Episcopal church in Orlando, firing back.
"I'm here in Florida," Harris said Tuesday to a cheering audience at a convention of Black women missionaries. "And I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact: There were no redeeming qualities of slavery."
It was the latest volley in a rhetorical war over Florida's new education standards that has escalated in recent days. And it highlights the elevated role that Harris has been taking: Leading the White House charge against Republicans vying to face off against President Joe Biden in the 2024 campaign.
Harris's trip to Orlando was her second to Florida in just over a week, after the state cleared new school guidelines that, in part, require teachers to instruct middle school students that enslaved people "developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." It's language that DeSantis defends against strong pushback from Democrats and leading Black Republicans on Capitol Hill.
Two days after the new guidelines were formally approved, Harris and her aides quickly organized a trip to the state's largest city of Jacksonville and denounced "extremists" who she argued were forcing "propaganda" on Florida schoolchildren.
The vice president also flew to Iowa last week and met with abortion rights advocates as top GOP presidential candidates gathered in Des Moines to address an influential state Republican Party dinner. That came on the heels of a new Iowa law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is now on hold, blocked by a state judge.
Harris's moves to seize the political offensive are a departure from years past, when she found herself under repeated Republican attacks after making scant progress on tackling the migration challenges at the U.S.-Mexico border. Harris was also the point person on the administration's efforts to bolster voting rights, which failed to gain traction on Capitol Hill.
Her newfound aggressive posture is a natural one, Harris allies say, considering her background as a prosecutor who thrives on zeroing in on an opponent and hammering their faults.
"The vice president has long been an effective messenger when Americans' fundamental rights are at stake," said Rohini Kosoglu, Harris's former chief of staff. "This recent attack on education, which most Americans would consider extremist, is no different."
Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, said of DeSantis: "He took the bait."
"The fact that he doubled down and brought another week of attention to a losing issue for him gives opportunity for the vice president to reinforce the message from the White House, and to reinforce what Americans understand slavery to have been," Fried said.
At issue are Florida's revised curriculum standards, particularly the mandate on teaching middle-school students about the "personal benefits" of slavery. On Tuesday, Harris called it an "attempt to gaslight us in an attempt to divide and distract our nation with unnecessary debates." She said the invite from DeSantis -- whom she never called out by name -- was an effort to legitimize that debate.
DeSantis has said his critics are intentionally misinterpreting the language and notes that among the people who worked on the new standards is William B. Allen, a Black professor emeritus at Michigan State University who has defended the wording about slavery.
Still, most of the Black Republicans in Congress have come out against Florida's new Black history curriculum, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, one of DeSantis's challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a former ally of the governor who has endorsed former president Donald Trump. Rather than backing down, the DeSantis campaign has gone on the attack against critics, including Donalds, whose conservative credentials they question.
In his letter challenging Harris for a debate on the curriculum, DeSantis accused the vice president of trying to "score cheap political points" and said Florida was unique in requiring "this level of learning about such an important subject."
"Kamala Harris got on a jet at taxpayer expense and flew to Florida to lie about the African American history standards," DeSantis told Fox's Bret Baier in a Monday interview. "You can't bend the knee to the left's lies. When the left lies and creates these phony narratives, you've got to push back. They've been doing this to Republicans for years and years."
After Harris's response in Orlando on Tuesday, Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting DeSantis, tweeted, "Kamala Harris announces she is too afraid to meet with Ron DeSantis & the African American history scholars who created the Florida curriculum standards she is lying about."
Quisha King, a Jacksonville mother of two African American girls, said she wants an apology from the vice president for spreading what she calls "lies" about Florida's new Black history curriculum. King said it's Harris, not DeSantis, who is continuing to fuel the controversy, adding that she has counted at least four times in recent days that Harris has spoken about the Florida standards.
"Personally, I want an apology. She should not be doing this," said King, a Black conservative activist who supports DeSantis's presidential bid. "It's damaging for our kids. They hear it and it creates confusion."
DeSantis and other Republicans are eager to make the 2024 presidential race about Harris, believing she can be a liability for Biden. DeSantis's campaign tags administration as the "Harris-Biden administration," and the Florida governor has been one of a handful of Republican challengers who have suggested Harris would be the ultimate commander in chief because of Biden's advanced age.
"She could end up being president of the United States and I think voters need to take a hard look at that and see if that's something that they would want," DeSantis told CBS News last week, adding that "I thank her" for her rapid response against him and other Republicans around the country.
But Democrats say they will continue to bolster her role, which will be particularly visible this week as Biden remains on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Harris steps into the spotlight Her schedule includes a trip to the critical swing state of Wisconsin later this week as well as remarks on the economy after the latest job figures are released on Friday.
"She's been such an effective messenger in prosecuting the case against extremist Republicans who want to rip away fundamental freedoms, attack our rights and gaslight Americans because she's got a lifetime of experience of fighting back," said Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. "Unfortunately for Ron, Vice President Harris stands up to bullies and will always be a staunch defender for the people."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
As red meat allergy-causing ticks become more common in the U.S., how widespread are they in Canada?
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Canada
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
-
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
-
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
World
-
Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys' bathroom
A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys' bathrooms or the high school's only single-stall bathroom.
-
A scorching winter: Argentina's capital breaks record for hottest start to August in 117 years
It was an unusually scorching winter day in Buenos Aires Tuesday, with thermometers in Argentina's capital crossing the 30-degree Celsius mark (86 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest start of August in 117 years of records, according to the country's National Meteorological Service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trump charged by U.S. Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department moved to hold him accountable for his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power.
-
Jury weighs death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
A jury deliberated but did not reach a decision Tuesday on whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
-
It's Kamala Harris vs. Ron DeSantis in the fight over Florida's new teachings on slavery
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing heavy criticism for defending "anti-woke" teaching in Florida, this week teed up an unusual proposal to the nation's first Black vice president: Come debate the merits of the state's new curriculum on African-American history.
-
Video footage, teamwork with police helped find man accused of firing at Jewish school in Memphis
Information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept a man with a gun out of a Jewish school and helped officers find him after he fired shots outside the building, a Jewish security organization said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
-
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Health
-
As red meat allergy-causing ticks become more common in the U.S., how widespread are they in Canada?
A species of tick that can cause an unusual red meat allergy is becoming more common in the U.S., American health authorities say. But while sightings of this tick are rare in Canada, experts say the species could become more widespread north of the border.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
Amazon adds video telemedicine visits to its virtual clinic for 50 U.S. states
Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon's website or app.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
-
Mystery cylinder that washed up on Australian beach is Indian space debris, officials confirm
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
-
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Not everyone thinks AI's hallucination problem is fixable
Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work done.
Entertainment
-
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.
-
'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her "Euphoria" co-star who died this week at age 25.
-
Barbie, Oppenheimer deliver record month for Cineplex theatres
Cineplex Inc. says it saw its highest July box office of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' sent droves to theatres last month.
Business
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Immigrating to Canada: Pathway for trade workers opened
A third round of candidates has been invited to apply for Canada's Express Entry immigration program to help with a shortage of skilled trades workers.
-
Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy
Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced Tuesday it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp. as part of a longer-term expansion push.
Lifestyle
-
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find 'inner strength'
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
-
Man Booker Prize long list features 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists
Author Sebastian Barry, who has received four previous nominations for the Man Booker Prize and twice been short-listed for it, was one of four Irish writers to make the long list Tuesday for the prestigious award.
-
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Sports
-
Aaron Hernandez's brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say
Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.
-
Toronto Blue Jays acquire shortstop Paul Dejong; Bichette MRI shows no structural damage
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals a day after all-star Bo Bichette left Monday's game with a knee injury that Jays manager John Schneider says didn’t result in any structural damage.
-
Canada's women's World Cup showing nets US$1.56M; men took home $9M in first-round exit
While Olympic champion Canada has exited the FIFA Women's World Cup after the group stage, 16 teams are still in contention. Here's a look at five things from the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand so far.
Autos
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
U.S. opens safety probe into complaints from Tesla drivers that they can lose steering control
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
-
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.