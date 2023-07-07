Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in new West Bank violence, days after major offensive

Palestinians carry the body of a man killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. The deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo) Palestinians carry the body of a man killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. The deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. (Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo)

