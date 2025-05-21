Israel-Hamas War

Lebanese and Palestinians leaders agree that Lebanon won’t be used as a launchpad to strike Israel

By The Associated Press

Published

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, centre, are seen in Baabda, Lebanon, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.