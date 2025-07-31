ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israel sharpens travel warning for Israelis in UAE, PM’s office says

By Reuters

Published

Israel PM's office sharpens travel warning for Israelis in UAE. (Pexels/Photo by veerasak Piyawatanakul)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.