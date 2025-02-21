ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Israel says Bibas boys were among the dead bodies returned by Hamas – but not their mother

By CNN

Updated

Published

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.