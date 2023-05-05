Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Recent turmoil in the banking industry may have you worried about your money.
Shares of PacWest, a small regional bank based in Los Angeles, plunged almost 40% Thursday after the company confirmed it may put itself up for sale. Anxiety over potential bank runs has sent shares of smaller banks tumbling. A bank run is when large numbers of people withdraw their money from a bank all at once.
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.
If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know:
IS MY MONEY SAFE?
Yes, if your money is in a U.S. bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and you have less than $250,000 there. If the bank fails, you'll get your money back.
Nearly all banks are FDIC insured. You can look for the FDIC logo at bank teller windows or on the entrance to your bank branch.
Credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
If you have over $250,000 in individual accounts at one bank, which most people don't, the amount over $250,000 is considered uninsured and experts recommend that you move the remainder of your money to a different financial institution, said Caleb Silver, editor in chief of Investopedia, a financial media website.
If you have multiple individual accounts at the same bank, for example a savings account and certificate of deposit, those are added together and the total is insured up to $250,000. (Read on for more about how joint accounts are protected.)
Federal officials have been taking steps to make sure other banks aren't impacted.
"People who have their money in insured accounts have nothing to worry about," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. "Simply make sure that deposits fall within the guaranteed limits, whether it's FDIC or the credit union equivalent."
Customers of banks that have been sold will have access to their money from the new owner, according to the FDIC. For example, JPMorgan Chase acquired First Republic Bank when it failed earlier this week and customers are able to access all of their money from JPMorgan.
ARE THERE RED FLAGS I SHOULD LOOK FOR WITH MY BANK?
If you are worried about your bank closing in the near future, there are some things you can watch out for, according to Silver:
- Watch the stock price.
- Keep an eye on the quarterly and annual reports from your bank.
- Start a Google alert for your bank in case there are news stories about it.
You want to make sure you pay close attention to the way your bank is behaving, Silver said.
"If they're trying to raise money through a share offering or if they're trying to sell more stock, they might have trouble on their balance sheet," said Silver.
Public companies, including banks, do sell shares or issue new ones for various reasons, so context matters. First Republic did so this year when the hazards it faced were well known, and it kicked off an exodus of investors and depositors.
SHOULD I LOOK FOR ALTERNATIVES?
If you have more than $250,000 in your bank, there are a few things you can do:
- Open a joint account
You can protect up to $500,000 by opening a joint account with someone else, such as your spouse, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.
"A married couple can easily protect a million dollars at the same bank by each having an individual account and together having a joint account," McBride said.
- Move to another financial institution
Moving your money to other financial institutions and having up to $250,000 in each account will ensure that your money is insured by the FDIC, McBride said.
- Do not withdraw cash
Despite the recent uncertainty, experts don't recommend withdrawing cash from your account. Keeping your money in financial institutions rather than in your home is safer, especially when the amount is insured.
"It's not a time to pull your money out of the bank," Silver said.
Even people with uninsured deposits usually get nearly all of their money back.
"It takes time, but generally all depositors -- both insured and uninsured -- get their money back," said Todd Phillips, a consultant and former attorney at the FDIC. "Uninsured depositors may have to wait some time, and may have to take haircut where they lose 10 to 15% of their savings, but it's never zero."
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR INSURED MONEY TO BE AVAILABLE IF A BANK FAILS?
Historically, the FDIC says it has returned insured deposits within a few days of a bank closing. The FDIC will either provide that amount in a new account at another insured bank or issue a check.
HOW MUCH MONEY CAN BE INSURED IN JOINT ACCOUNTS?
If you have a joint account, the FDIC covers each individual up to $250,000. You can have both joint and single accounts at the same bank and be insured for each.
So if a couple each has individual accounts and a joint account where they have equal withdrawal rights, they can each have up to $250,000 insured in their single accounts and up to $250,000 in their joint accounts. That means each of them will have up to $500,000 insured.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER INVESTMENTS?
Customers should take a close look at the types of investments they have in their bank to know how much of their assets are insured by the FDIC. The FDIC offers an Electronic Deposit Insurance Estimator, a tool to know how much of your money is insured per financial institution.
FDIC deposit insurance covers:
- Checking accounts
- Negotiable Order of Withdrawal (NOW) accounts
- Savings accounts -- Money Market Deposit Accounts (MMDAs)
- Certificates of Deposit (CDs)
- Cashier's checks
- Money orders
- Other official items issued by an insured bank
FDIC deposit insurance doesn't cover:
- Stock investments
- Bond investments
- Mutual funds
- Life insurance policies
- Annuities
- Municipal securities
- Safe deposit boxes or their content
- U.S. Treasury bills, bonds, or notes
- Crypto assets
HOW DOES A CREDIT UNION COMPARE TO A BANK?
Both credit unions and banks allow customers to open savings and checking accounts, among other financial products.
The key difference is that credit unions are not-for-profit institutions, which tends to translate into lower fees and lower balance requirements, while banks are for-profit. Sometimes it also means that it's easier for credit union customers to be approved for loans, McBride said.
Usually, customers are allowed to join credit unions based on where they live or work.
Credit unions serve a smaller number of customers, which also allows for a more personalized experience. The tradeoff is that banks tend to have larger staff, more physical branches and newer technology.
When it comes to the safety of customer's money, both banks and credit unions insure up to $250,000 per individual customer. While banks are insured by the FDIC, credit unions are insured by the NCUA.
"Whether at a bank or a credit union, your money is safe. There's no need to worry about the safety or access to your money," McBride said. ---------
Associated Press Writer Ken Sweet contributed to this report.
The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Australia PM to give allegiance to king but wants president
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would declare his allegiance to King Charles III at the monarch's coronation despite believing that Australia should have its own head of state.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
5 things to know for Friday, May 5, 2023
King Charles III met with Canada’s Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon, how to tell if there are hidden cameras in your hotel or rental, and parts of Canada are experiencing record-breaking heat.
To a select group, King Charles III is simply 'Grandpa Wales'
Now nine years old, Prince George is third in line to the throne and will make history on Saturday when he is a Page of Honour. He will be the youngest of the four pages who will help carry the King's robes.
Canada
-
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has accelerated mountain snowmelt, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in the province's southern Interior.
-
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
World
-
Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing one, injuring 13
A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.
-
Australia PM: U.S. effort to extradite Assange not worth it
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed frustration at the United States' continuing efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange, saying: 'There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration.'
-
Ukraine delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkey
Ukrainian and Russian delegates have had to be separated after a scuffle during a meeting of Black Sea countries in the Turkish capital Ankara.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
-
King's coronation draws apathy, criticism in former colonies
When King Charles III is crowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will march alongside British troops in a spectacular military procession in honour of the monarch.
-
Australia PM to give allegiance to king but wants president
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would declare his allegiance to King Charles III at the monarch's coronation despite believing that Australia should have its own head of state.
Politics
-
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Health
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: In 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Gunn brings something other superhero movies don't have
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' 'Acidman' and 'Carmen'
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
Business
-
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
-
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of U.S. jobs data
Global stock markets were mostly higher Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs update amid worries about the health of banks under pressure from interest rate hikes.
-
BoC can address banking system stress, even as it fights inflation: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is ready to step in if stress in the global banking system affects Canada, but emphasized it won't back off from its inflation fight as it works to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
Lifestyle
-
To a select group, King Charles III is simply 'Grandpa Wales'
Now nine years old, Prince George is third in line to the throne and will make history on Saturday when he is a Page of Honour. He will be the youngest of the four pages who will help carry the King's robes.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
-
'Sustainability and efficiency' behind King's choice to wear grandfather's vestments at coronation
King Charles III will be reusing historic items of clothing, worn by previous monarchs at their own ceremonies, as he is crowned Saturday at his coronation in London's Westminster Abbey, a nod to the symbolism dating back 1,000 years while highlighting his interest in 'sustainability and efficiency.'
Sports
-
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
Autos
-
'Mind the gap,' King Charles to remind train travellers during coronation weekend
Passengers travelling on British trains during the weekend of King Charles' coronation will hear a special message recorded by the monarch himself, including a reminder to "mind the gap," officials said on Friday.
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.