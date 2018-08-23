

Warning: This story contains graphic details of sexual abuse.

An Irish man is speaking out about the childhood sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of a Catholic priest – a priest who later spent three decades in Canada.

Mark Vincent Healy tells CTV’s Daniele Hamamdjian that he is still tormented by the way Father Arthur Carragher fondled him in a rugby dressing room when he was only nine years old.

“He took my trousers down and he was fondling and masturbating me, and I said, ‘What are you doing to me?’ But I couldn't get away. There was this authority figure that is now playing with you in away -- ‘playing’ is a terrible word -- was criminally assaulting you.”

Healy says he shut the memories out for decades. Then he had a nervous breakdown.

He went on to campaign for other victims of assault and was the first male survivor in Ireland to meet Pope Francis, who is under pressure to act on the growing global abuse scandal as he visits Dublin this weekend.

Healy is turning his attention to St. Joseph’s Parish in Guelph, Ont., where Carragher was transferred in 1971. That was the same year that a Dublin mother complained about Carragher assaulting her two boys.

Troy Bridgeman, a former altar boy at St. Joseph’s during Carragher’s time, was never assaulted by the priest. But he remembers a disturbing story the priest used to tell about a little boy.

“His father was a bank manager. He disobeyed his father and got trapped inside an air-tight vault,” Bridgeman says. “And he would tell that story so passionately about the boy scratching as he was suffocating.”

According to The Congregation of the Holy Ghost, nothing in Carragher’s file explains his 1971 transfer. They say he retired in 1995, one year before the formal accusations began to emerge.

After Carragher confessed to molesting two Dublin boys in 2001, the congregation sent him for a six-day psychological assessment in an isolated facility where other priests accused of preying on children had been treated.

Carragher lived out his last days in Toronto. He died in 2011.

Healy says he thinks more victims are out there and he doesn’t believe a word that Canadian church officials have told him.

He also feels he let his nine-year-old self down, but he is trying to seek his forgiveness.

“I didn’t help him,” he says. “It took a time for me to get over the guilt of all of this.”

