Iowa caucuses will test Donald Trump's strength as a presidential contender
The Iowa caucuses, which are fast approaching, will for the first time this election cycle be the biggest true test of Donald Trump's durability as a presidential contender.
Since that fateful spring day in Manhattan, when he became the first ex-president in the nation’s history to be criminally indicted, his lead over all other political rivals has exploded.
Now, with just a week to go before the 2024 campaign season kicks into high gear, the nation and the world gets to gauge the impregnable aura surrounding the former commander-in-chief.
Surging candidates; ongoing legal drama; and an ever-changing electorate are just a few of the intangibles aimed in his direction, like a heat-seeking missile, attempting to pierce the veil of invincibility.
According to polling data from the Des Moines Register Iowa poll, the ex-president remains without peer among republican voters, although polling data has been frustratingly unreliable in the last two presidential election cycles.
The caucuses will give Iowa voters the chance to reveal answers to probing issues including: the potency of Trump's candidacy; the nation’s appetite for a criminal defendant masquerading as a presidential contender; and more importantly, the survivability of the United States as a democracy.
The mercurial billionaire’s intense battles, since leaving federal office, are legion. Now, with his real-estate empire hanging in the balance and his freedom on the line, it is do-or-die for the one-time casino owner. Win and it’s another memorable walk down Pennsylvania Avenue on Inauguration Day in January 2025. Lose and it’s snake eyes for the twice-impeached ex-president.
Supporters wait to enter a former President Donald Trump commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ US$250-million civil trial will come to an end just as caucus-goers are preparing to assemble. Again, another crucial moment that could influence the decision of the first-in-nation caucus goers.
Still, as the countdown to judgment day continues, Trump's bellicosity becomes more extreme and volatile. Promises of retribution and authoritarianism mark only the beginning of the seismic changes of a second Trump presidency.
Ever the chameleon, the business and political shape-shifter’s latest flirtation with fascism will finally be getting an up or down vote. Iowans will determine the depths and lengths of the GOP frontrunners’ path back to the apex of political power.
That power, which Trump is already attempting to redefine should he win in November, is the central issue the courts are grappling with as he seeks to solidify his “untouchable” status. In a very real test of the limits on his political power, Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to rule in his favour that, as president, he is immune from prosecution. Such a victory, should the court side with the leading GOP candidate, could clear a pathway straight to the nomination.
TRUMP THE MASTER MARKETER
History has shown that all great fighters met ignoble ends when becoming ensnared in two-front warfare. However, the former president has masterfully leveraged one of his ongoing battles (the legal) to fortify himself in another (the political). The master marketer; the colossal showman; the notorious carnival barker has taken a long-held historic norm of political warfare, turned it on its head and electrified his base. Thereby shielding him (for now) from recriminations, accountability, and failure.
Two impeachments, four criminal indictments, 91 acts of malfeasance, the spectre of financial ruin, and yet again, Donald Trump stands at the precipice of history and ultimate authority. If his lead holds, he will break the record set by former Republican presidential contender Bob Dole in 1988 by winning the Iowa caucuses by more than a then-astronomical 13 points.
The former White House occupant is poised to set a standard that will not be attained for generations. The presidential aspirant is on path to reach heights even his massive New York City skyscrapers never could. Etching his name in history as only the second president to lose re-election, only to run again and win and the first to do it in the modern era.
Not since former president Nixon tested the limits of presidential powers has an individual been so brazen as Donald Trump. He is forcing the nation's highest court in the land to weigh in and adjudicate the boundaries of that power. Even more startling, Trump is going beyond the confines of the presidency to questioning the entirety of the Constitution and the very framework of U.S. governmental structure itself. This, all from a man who single-handedly attempted the second overthrow of the American government in history.
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Now, the electorate will determine, for a third time, if the nation is better off with power in his hands. Power which will likely absolve him of accountability for leading a coup d’etat on January 6.
Every U.S. presidential election is regarded as the most important in a generation. As Iowa caucus-goers begin to winnow down the nominees, much is at stake. The soul of the nation hangs in the balance just as much as the viability of the Republican Party. And yet never, perhaps since the presidential battle between Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis, has there been an election where so much rested on the fate of one man.
Trump overshadows everything and everyone as the opening salvo of an election draws nearer. Multiple court rulings have stated unequivocally that U.S. presidents are not kings. Nevertheless, the former reality television star continues to assert just the opposite. Now, it will be the voters, not the courts, that will render a final judgment on this critical question.
And it is Iowans that will make the first move to determine if Trump is king or merely a pawn.
Eric Ham is a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress. He served as a contributor to TheHill.com and The Washington Diplomat. He resides in Washington, DC.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
opinion Iowa caucuses will test Donald Trump's strength as a presidential contender
In his column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the fast-approaching Iowa caucuses, which will be the first true test of Donald Trump's durability as a presidential contender in this U.S. election cycle.
How to watch a rare total solar eclipse across eastern Canada this year
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy
Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victor over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.
Canada
-
Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
-
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
-
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
-
N.B. wrongful convictions: A story of undisclosed evidence, recanting witnesses
The story behind two New Brunswick men's wrongful convictions for murder contains classic elements of how things can go terribly wrong in Canada's justice system, say the lawyers who fought to prove their innocence.
-
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
World
-
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
-
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
-
With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
-
North Korea's Kim turns 40. But there are no public celebrations of his birthday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned 40 on Monday with no announced public celebrations at home, after he entered the new year with artillery barrages into the sea and vows to expand his nuclear arsenal.
-
opinion
opinion Iowa caucuses will test Donald Trump's strength as a presidential contender
In his column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham breaks down the fast-approaching Iowa caucuses, which will be the first true test of Donald Trump's durability as a presidential contender in this U.S. election cycle.
-
German farmers block roads with tractors and stage protests against plan to scrap diesel tax breaks
Farmers blocked highway access roads in parts of Germany Monday and snarled traffic elsewhere with their tractors, launching a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
How to watch a rare total solar eclipse across eastern Canada this year
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
-
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
-
First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries
The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed toward the moon Monday, launching private companies on a space race to make deliveries for NASA and other customers.
Entertainment
-
Inside the 2024 Golden Globes: What you didn't see on camera
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
-
Canadians Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short emptyhanded at Golden Globe Awards
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
-
Lily Gladstone is the Golden Globes' first Indigenous best actress winner
When Lily Gladstone took the stage Sunday night to accept her first Golden Globe, she spoke to the live TV audience in the Blackfeet language. 'This is a historic win,' she said, becoming the Globes' first Indigenous winner of best actress in a drama.
Business
-
Air Transat and CUPE reach new tentative contact for flight attendants
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
-
Rising costs top worry for Canadian businesses, new survey finds
A new survey asked 79,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom about their main concerns in 2024. The majority of Canadian businesses said rising costs top the list.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
Sports
-
Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
-
Wrexham's owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney revel in team's latest big win in FA Cup
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have FA Cup fever -- just like their soccer club Wrexham. The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury, a team from one division higher in English soccer's pyramid.
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.