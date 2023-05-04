Investor buys Caribbean isles once owned by Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffery Epstein's estate on Little Saint James Island in the U. S. Virgin Islands, July 9, 2019. A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands, Great St. James and Little St. James islands, that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesman told The Associated Press on May 4, 2023. (Gianfranco Gaglione/AP Photo, File) Jeffery Epstein's estate on Little Saint James Island in the U. S. Virgin Islands, July 9, 2019. A U.S. investor has bought two Caribbean islands, Great St. James and Little St. James islands, that were once owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesman told The Associated Press on May 4, 2023. (Gianfranco Gaglione/AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social