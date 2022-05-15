India open to exporting wheat to needy nations despite ban

A woman sorts wheat harvested on the outskirts of Jammu, India, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) A woman sorts wheat harvested on the outskirts of Jammu, India, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

Police walk by a small memorial as they investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social