How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral live on CTV News

As the world says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, CTV News will bring coverage of her funeral live to Canadians on September 19.

CTV's Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina will lead CTV News' coverage of the Queen's state funeral on Sept. 19 from 4 a.m. to noon ET. Sachedina will be joined by guests including Sally Osman, the former director of Royal Communications at Buckingham Palace who worked extensively with members of the Royal Family.

Before the funeral, the Queen will lie in state in the historic 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, in London beginning Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II over the roughly four days that she will lie in state.

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

