How much of Season 6 of 'The Crown' is actually accurate?
WARNING: Spoiler alert for Season 6, Part 2 of 'The Crown'
They think it’s all over – it is now.
The final part of the final season of hit Netflix series "The Crown" is finally here, and not without controversy ahead of its release.
The drama series, which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, has been a fan favourite for streaming giant Netflix since it first dropped in November 2016.
Now, seven years and six seasons later, the show is coming to an end, and many think it’s about time, too, as covering events that are in recent memory, like the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, could be triggering for those who loved her and still mourn her.
Elizabeth Debicki poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of season 5 of 'The Crown' in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Part one of season six was focused on Diana's death and the fallout from the tragedy. Elizabeth Debicki has put in a stunning turn playing Diana, earning her a Golden Globes nomination for best supporting actress in a drama.
Imelda Staunton returns as Queen Elizabeth II, along with Claire Foy and Olivia Colman who also played the Queen in previous seasons, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathon Pryce as Prince Philip.
Elizabeth Debicki, from left, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of season 5 of 'The Crown' in London, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Newcomers Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy and Luther Ford round out the cast as Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, respectively. Whether or not you’re a fan of the Royals, great storytelling and a big budget give you some great TV.
But remember – this is a dramatization which is based on real life events, with elements added and removed for maximum dramatic effect.
So, with that in mind, here are five fact versus fiction moments from "The Crown" Season 6, Part 2.
Did the 'Big Issue' bring Kate and William together? – FALSE
Episode 7 kicks off the William and Kate, will-they-won’t-they storyline (spoiler alert: they will). There are scenes that depict a young Kate and her mom, Carol Middleton, seeing Diana with Prince William raising money for the Big Issue, a publication that aims to give homeless people the opportunity to make an income.
Kate donates some money to the cause, Diana thanks her and, of course, Kate and William lock eyes. In the next scene, we see Kate in her bedroom, surrounded by pictures of dishy Prince William and cutting out even more for her collection. A very cute meet-cute scene, but is it true? The answer is, most probably not.
Diana, Princess of Wales, did do extensive work around homelessness and was a huge supporter of The Big Issue, like Prince William, who has gone undercover to sell copies of the magazine in the past.
However, in 2017, William confirmed that Kate had never met his mother, saying, “I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.” Likewise, Kate shared in her engagement video how she would have "loved" to have met her mother-in-law, saying, “She’s an inspirational woman to look up to.”
Prince William, Kate Middleton and THAT see through dress… FACT
In episode 9 of season 6, Prince William is now at St. Andrews University in Scotland where he meets Kate Middleton (not whilst he was selling a copy of the Big Issue like a previous episode depicted).
It’s fair to say at this point the pair are friends, but there was one particular event that cemented William’s feelings for his future wife. The episode depicts during a charity fashion show held at the university, Kate wearing a revealing dress by designer Charlotte Todd that sparked their romance.
The auctioneer hammers down to close the sale of the see-through knitted lace dress worn by Kate Middleton on display, right, during the 'Passion for Fashion' auction in central London, Thursday, March 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)
This in, fact, is all completely true.
William bagged himself a front-row seat at the "Don't Walk" fashion show on March 27, 2002 at St. Andrews Bay hotel. Reportedly, the Prince turned to his friend, Fergus Boyd, and whispered, "Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot!" during the show. And the rest, they say, is history.
Years later, Kate joked about the event at the 600th celebration event for the university. "I hope you weren't involved in the fashion show. You never know what you are going to be asked to wear!" she told undergraduates at St. Andrews in 2012. Or, indeed, who will be in the front row…
The Queen and Tony Blair had an uneasy relationship -- FACT
During this time in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, it’s the '90s and early 2000s, New Labour is in government and Prime Minister Tony Blair is riding high in the polls with a 66% popularity rating.
Episode 6 opens with a dream sequence in which the Queen is having a dream, or rather a nightmare, that Tony Blair is being crowned King and the new national anthem is "Things Can Only Get Better" by D:Ream, which was the Labour Party’s official anthem during the election that swept them to victory.
Throughout the episode we see the Queen worrying about Blair’s approval rating being higher than her own and asks him for advice on how to modernize the monarchy to make it more appealing to the public. But did this all happen? Well, that’s not a straightforward answer.
What we do know is that Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair had an uneasy relationship; she refused to call him Tony and was said to be "surprised" that Mr. Blair became the first of her 10 prime ministers to alter the day of their weekly audiences at Buckingham Palace from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoons -- so that he could prepare for Prime Minister's Questions.
Queen Elizabeth II, left, delivers an address as Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair listens during an unveiling ceremony for The National Police Memorial in London Tuesday April 26, 2005. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
“In genteel royal circles, the word 'surprise' indicates that the Queen was seriously annoyed,” wrote the Telegraph.
Prince William watched the Golden Jubilee with Kate Middleton’s family – FALSE
The year 2002 was difficult for the whole Royal Family but especially for the Queen who lost her beloved sister, Princess Margaret, and her mother, the Queen Mother, within weeks of each other.
It was also the same year as the Golden Jubilee, celebrating the Queen’s 50 years on the throne.
In episode 9, we see Prince William decide to watch the Jubilee celebrations on TV with Kate Middleton and her family at their home in Berkshire. He then starts to feel guilty that he isn’t there to support the Queen so he jumps in his car and heads back to London just in time to make it for the balcony appearance with his family.
The likelihood of this actually having happened is pretty slim. In Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," he wrote about his and William’s time during the Golden Jubilee and noted the sharp contrast between the joyous scenes at the Jubilee and the family's grief after the death of the Queen Mother in March 2002.
He wrote: "Strange, after so much mourning, to just...party. But months later came the Golden Jubilee. Fiftieth anniversary of Granny's reign. Over four days that summer of 2002, Willy and I were constantly pulling on another set of smart clothes, jumping into another black car, rushing to yet another venue for another party or parade, reception or gala. Britain was intoxicated. People did jigs in the streets, sang from balconies and rooftops. Everyone wore some version of the Union Jack. In a nation known for its reticence, this was a startling expression of unbridled joy.”
Prince Harry and the Nazi uniform – FACT
Prince Harry was just 20 when the Sun Newspaper splashed pictures of him wearing a Nazi uniform, complete with swastikas, across its front page with the headline ‘Harry The Nazi’.
The picture was taken at a costume party with a ‘Native and Colonial’ theme, where William was also a guest and was dressed in a homemade lion outfit. This is depicted in episode 10 of season 6, where the basic fact that Prince Harry wore the Nazi uniform is all true.
News agent Roy Ottoway reads a copy of tabloid 'The Sun', whose front page shows a picture of Britain's Prince Harry wearing a Nazi soldier's uniform to a fancy dress party, early Thursday morning, on Jan. 13, 2005 at King's Cross station in London. (AP Photo/Adam Butler, File)
However in, "The Crown," we see Prince Harry with Prince William and Kate Middleton shopping in a costume shop for the outfit. Kate warns him about the swastika but Prince William thinks it’s just a joke and Harry ends up wearing it to the party.
Contrary to this, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry says that’s not how it happened. He wrote, about choosing the outfit, revealing that it was a toss-up between two costumes: a pilot or a Nazi. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” wrote Harry, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.” Prince Harry has since said that the incident was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.
