Honduras declares state of emergency against gang crime

Honduras' President Xiomara Castro addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency to fight gang crimes like extortion. Late Thursday, Nov. 24, Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights so as to round up gang members. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File) Honduras' President Xiomara Castro addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, Sept. 20, 2022. Honduras became the second country in Central America to declare a state of emergency to fight gang crimes like extortion. Late Thursday, Nov. 24, Castro proposed a measure to limit constitutional rights so as to round up gang members. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

