Hezbollah warns Israel over border dispute with Lebanon
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group issued a warning Tuesday to archenemy Israel over the two countries' maritime border dispute, saying that "any arm" that reaches to steal Lebanon's wealth "will be cut off."
Hassan Nasrallah's remarks came amid intensified U.S. efforts to resolve a more than a decade-old maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon, which have officially been at war since Israel's creation in 1948.
Both countries claim some 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon also claims that the Karish gas field is in disputed territory under ongoing maritime border negotiations while Israel says it lies within its internationally recognized economic waters.
Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. State Department who has been mediating in the dispute, met with top Lebanese officials last week. After the talks, he said the two countries are getting closer to reaching a deal in the dispute.
Hochstein was later reported to have visited Israel and is expected back in Beirut in the coming weeks with Israeli responses to Lebanese requests.
Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006. Israel considers the Iran-backed Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.
In his speech during a rally south of Beirut, attended by tens of thousands to mark Ashoura, Nasrallah said Lebanon "should be ready to all possibilities."
"We will not tolerate the idea that our wealth be stolen," Nasrallah said.
Ashoura is one of the most important days on the Shiites religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein.
Lebanon badly needs an agreement over the maritime border in the Mediterranean as it hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves to try and alleviate what has become the worst economic crisis in its modern history.
Last month, the Israeli military shot down three unarmed Hezbollah drones flying over the Karish field. Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the time criticized Hezbollah, saying the move could pose risks to the country. Hezbollah later aired drone footage showing Israeli ships in the area.
"Don't make mistakes with Lebanon nor with the people of Lebanon," Nasrallah said. "Any arm that tries to reach for any of this (Lebanese) wealth will be cut off."
Nasrallah also warned Israel not to target any Palestinian officials in Lebanon amid a cease-fire that ended three days of deadly fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. The Islamic Jihad group, along with the much larger Hamas militant group that runs Gaza, is a Hezbollah ally.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner
While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is 'no doubt' the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices 'is an extremely intrusive practice,' says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien. 'What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests,' Therrien said Tuesday.
Top commander defends military's vaccine requirement, says 'tweak' in the works
Canada's top military commander says he plans to 'tweak' the Armed Forces' vaccine requirement in the next few weeks.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
WestJet restores 17 routes to warmer climes to help Canadians escape the cold this winter
WestJet is bringing back 17 new routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to help travellers escape the cold this winter.
Airline asked its senior executives to temporarily help as airport baggage handlers
Australian airline Qantas has asked its senior executives to help out as airport baggage handlers as it struggles to manage a staff shortage.
Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires
A massive effort began Tuesday to transport food to the southern Newfoundland communities that had been cut off for days from the rest of the island because of raging wildfires.
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
Canada
-
Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires
A massive effort began Tuesday to transport food to the southern Newfoundland communities that had been cut off for days from the rest of the island because of raging wildfires.
-
Trial postponed again for murder of 13-year-old girl found dead in B.C. park
The trial of the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marissa Shen in B.C. more than five years ago will not start until 2023.
-
Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Federal prosecutors in the United States have accused a Saskatoon woman of faking her own death and that of her son in what they describe as an elaborate scheme to illegally enter the country.
-
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
World
-
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
-
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
-
Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest
A suicide bomber targeted a security convoy in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold in northwestern Pakistan, killing four soldiers, officials said Tuesday.
-
Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility
Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.
-
Hezbollah warns Israel over border dispute with Lebanon
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group issued a warning Tuesday to archenemy Israel over the two countries' maritime border dispute, saying that "any arm" that reaches to steal Lebanon's wealth 'will be cut off.'
-
Sri Lankans rally against crackdown on protesters
Hundreds of Sri Lankans on Tuesday rallied against a government crackdown and the use of emergency laws against peaceful protesters demanding answers to the country's worst economic crisis.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner
While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is 'no doubt' the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices 'is an extremely intrusive practice,' says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien. 'What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests,' Therrien said Tuesday.
-
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
-
Top commander defends military's vaccine requirement, says 'tweak' in the works
Canada's top military commander says he plans to 'tweak' the Armed Forces' vaccine requirement in the next few weeks.
Health
-
Biden administration to move forward with plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine doses
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
-
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit.
Entertainment
-
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
-
Before and after Rydell High: Looking back on Olivia Newton-John's career
Although she is best known for her role as Sandy in the blockbuster musical 'Grease,' Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73, had a career that extended far beyond the dramas of Rydell High.
-
Bert Fields, legendary lawyer to A-list clients, dies at 93
Bert Fields, for decades the go-to lawyer for Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and the Beatles, and a character as colourful as many of his clients, has died at age 93.
Business
-
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
-
S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, dragged down by the technology sector, with U.S. markets also down.
-
France's most famous condiment is running out
Hoping to bring some mustard home from France? It might actually be the last place you'll find some at the moment. France's most famous condiment is running out, and there is no sign of its return to the shelves.
Lifestyle
-
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
'Socially awkward' dog gets 'pity party' after spending more than a year in a B.C. shelter
A Metro Vancouver shelter held what it called a 'pity party' for a dog who's been waiting to be adopted for more than a year - the first dog at the facility to wait that long in about even years.
Sports
-
Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
-
WNBA union president was stuck overnight at airport between games
Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.
-
Missing mascot: Team New Brunswick's gnome gets lost on the way to Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of New Brunswick’s Canada Games team has gone missing. Mac the Gnome was last seen in a package destined for Ontario.
Autos
-
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
-
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.