

CTVNews.ca Staff





Santa Claus has gone above and beyond his usual call of duty to help give a six-year-old boy an unforgettable Christmas memory.

Matthew Foster, who is blind and autistic, went to visit the bearded man of the hour with his mom Misty Wolf.

When Santa was told of the boys disabilities, he put his hand up and said “say no more,” the boy’s mother told local TV station KTVT. He proceeded to get down on the floor beside the boy so Foster could “see” Santa by touch, feeling all over his soft coat and floppy hat.

Wolf admitted she started tearing up as she watched her son interact with Father Christmas.

"He even said ‘Pull my beard, is there anything else you want to feel?,’” Wolf recalled.

“And Matthew said ‘Your eyes that twinkle,’ so he let him feel his eyes. It was like seeing Matthew see Santa."

Afterwards Santa invited Foster, from Watauga, north Texas, to feel the model reindeer.

“He has never seen the world the way we have seen the world," Santa said.

"You relate to the child and what the child needs. This is what Christmas is about.”