Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall while waving at the crowds following an ice-hockey game with former NHL players.

Putin scored eight goals in the exhibition game at the Bolshoy Ice Dome Stadium in Sochi on Friday in what has become an annual tradition.

The 66-year-old Russian leader was waving at spectators when he tripped on a red carpet laid out on the ice.

Other players rushed to help him up before he continued to skate the rest of his victory lap.

Putin played on the "Legends" team alongside Russian hockey stars, such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin's childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin, and several Russian governors.