Haitians, weary of gang violence, protest the kidnapping of an American nurse and her daughter
Chants of "freedom" echoed through the streets outside an aid facility in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday where just days earlier an American nurse and her daughter were kidnapped by armed men.
Hundreds of Haitians marched through the gang-ravaged zone, bursting with anger at the abduction, which has become a symbol of the worsening violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.
New Hampshire woman Alix Dorsainvil had been working as a community nurse for the religious and humanitarian aid group El Roi Haiti when she and her daughter were taken from its campus on Thursday, the organization said. She is the wife of its founder, Sandro Dorsainvil.
Witnesses told the Associated Press that Dorsainvil was working in her organization's small brick clinic when a group of armed men burst in and seized her. Lormina Louima, a patient waiting for a check-up, said one man pulled out his gun and told her to relax.
"When I saw the gun, I was so scared," Louima said. "I said, 'I don't want to see this, let me go."'
Other members of the community said the unidentified men asked for US$1 million in ransom, something that's become standard as Haiti's gangs turn to slews of kidnappings to line their pockets and bleed the country dry. Hundreds have been kidnapping in Haiti this year alone, figures from the local non-profit Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights show.
Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, gangs have taken over much of Port-au-Prince, killing, raping and sowing terror in communities already suffering endemic poverty.
The same day that Dorsainvil and her daughter were taken, the U.S. State Department issued a "do not travel advisory" for Haiti and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave amid growing security concerns. In its advisory, the State Department said that "kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens."
The violence has stirred anger among Haitians, who say they simply just want to live in peace.
Protesters, largely from the area around El Roi Haiti's campus, which includes a medical clinic, a school and more, echoed that call as they walked through the sweltering streets wielding cardboard signs written in Creole in red paint.
"She is doing good work in the community, free her," read one.
Among the protesters was Jean Ronald, a local resident who said the community has significantly benefitted from the care provided by El Roi Haiti.
Such groups are often the only institutions in areas far beyond the reach of the law, but have increasingly had to shut down operations as violence has deepened. The closures often leave thousands of vulnerable families without access to basic services like health care or education.
Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders announced it was suspending services in one of its hospitals because some 20 armed men burst into an operating room and snatched a patient.
As the protesters walked through the area where Dorsainvil was taken, the streets were eerily quiet. The doors to the clinic where she worked were shut, the small brick building empty. Ronald and others in the area worried the latest kidnapping may mean the clinic won't reopen.
"If they leave, everything (the aid group's programs) will shut down," the Haitian worried. "The money they are asking for, we don't have it."
Shortly after, protests dispersed.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller refused to confirm Monday whether the abductors had made any demands, or to answer other questions.
"I will say we are aware of the reports that two US citizens were kidnapped in Haiti. Obviously, the safety and security of American citizens overseas is our highest priority. We are in regular contact with the Haitian authorities. We'll continue to work with them and our U.S. government interagency partners, but because it's an ongoing law enforcement investigation, there's not more detail I can offer," Miller wrote in a statement Monday.
In a video for the El Roi Haiti website, Alix Dorsainvil describes Haitians as "resilient people."
"They're full of joy, and life and love. I'm so blessed to know so many amazing Haitians," she says.
Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Mass., which has a program to support nursing education in Haiti. Before that, she went to Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ossipee, N.H., which offers pre-K through eighth grade education.
"Pray that God would keep her safe, be with her through this trial, and deliver her from her captors," the school said on its Facebook page.
Dorsainvil's father, Steven Comeau, reached in New Hampshire, said he could not talk.
El Roi Haiti celebrated the nurse's work in a statement over the weekend.
"Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family," El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown said in the statement. "Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus."
Earlier this month, the National Human Rights Defense Network issued a report warning about an upsurge in killings and kidnappings and the UN Security Council met to discuss Haiti's worsening situation.
----
AP reporters Megan Janetsky in Mexico City and Pierre Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Judi Dench says she can’t see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
Canada
-
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
-
Evacuation orders near Osoyoos, B.C. partially rescinded as fire grows away from town
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
-
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the British Columbia port dispute has been warned by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that changing its mind about a new deal during ratification would be an 'unfair labour practice.'
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, but hasn't joined other nations in threatening to sanction or cut aid to the West African country.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | U.S. driver almost hits a pedestrian when SUV goes airborne
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
-
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
-
U.K. to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences, ignoring calls from environmentalists
Britain said on Monday it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence, ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects.
-
Haitians, weary of gang violence, protest the kidnapping of an American nurse and her daughter
Chants of 'freedom' echoed through the streets outside an aid facility in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Monday where just days earlier an American nurse and her daughter were kidnapped by armed men.
-
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
A jury is set to deliberate whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole on a man who spewed antisemitic hate before fatally shooting 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.
-
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.
Politics
-
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
-
Conservatives maintain fundraising lead over Liberals with $5M edge in second quarter
The Conservative party continues to hold a big fundraising edge over the Liberals, bringing in millions more than the governing party in this year's second quarter.
-
Canada's new justice minister to tackle perceived lack of safety from crime
Canada's new justice minister said on Monday that the government will act to address the heightened sense of insecurity felt by certain sections of the population, though 'empirically' it is unlikely Canadians are less safe from crime, he said.
Health
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
How much less are doctors paid for operating on female patients in Canada?
New research reveals surgeons are paid less for procedures on female patients than they are for comparable surgeries on male patients.
-
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Sci-Tech
-
Brightly flashing 'X' sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter's headquarters
A brightly flashing 'X' sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.
-
A planet's atmosphere is blasted away by a star and Hubble captures it
The Hubble Space Telescope captured an unexpected observation of a nearby planet that's having its atmosphere blasted away by energetic outbursts from its star.
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
Entertainment
-
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
-
Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25.
-
These Canadians moved to Hollywood to write and act. Now they're on strike
Canadian actors and screenwriters who are part of historic dual labour strikes in Hollywood say they are fighting for the future of their industries -- on both sides of the border.
Business
-
Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he was not angry with slain Cash App founder Bob Lee
Attorneys for Nima Momeni, the tech consultant charged in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, said Monday that the two men had a cordial relationship and the defendant had no reason to kill him.
-
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
Lifestyle
-
How the 'sandwich generation' is managing the stressors of aging parents and young kids
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
-
US$1.05-billion Mega Million jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Canada's Andreescu loses in third-set tiebreak to Ukraine's Kostyuk at Citi DC Open
Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of the Citi DC Open after losing to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Monday.
-
Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL's best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame
Voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame made Darrelle Revis a first-ballot inductee, following a career during which he routinely locked down one side of the field with his air-tight coverage.
-
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
BlackBerry software to be used by international electric vehicle consortium
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.
-
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.